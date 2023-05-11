trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Uvalde shooting victim’s father: ‘If these laws don’t change, it’s gonna keep on happening’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/11/23 8:36 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/11/23 8:36 PM ET
Javier Cazares (L), father of 9-year-old Jacklyn Cazares, who was killed during the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May 2022, sits alongside his daughter Jazmin Cazares, during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Examining the Practices and Profits of Gun Manufacturers, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 27, 2022. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

The father of one of the victims of last year’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, urged state lawmakers this week to push forward with gun control legislation, arguing that “if these laws don’t change, it’s gonna keep on happening.”

In an interview with CBS News, Javier Cazares, whose 9-year-old daughter Jacklyn was killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting last May, said that it’s been an “emotional rollercoaster” since the incident. Cazares has been an advocate for gun control legislation in his home state.

The Texas House Select Committee on Community Safety voted earlier this week to approve the “raise the age” gun bill, a legislation that would raise the minimum age to buy semiautomatic rifles in the state from 18 to 21. 

Even though the bill passed through the safety committee, the Republican-controlled state legislature has stalled the bill.

“We had a small victory. You know, it came out of committee,” Cazares told CBS News. “We’re still hopeful one day, you know, things will change, but in the meantime, we have to worry about another shooting.”

“And it’s a sad fact now. And we had to live through it, and I hate for somebody else to live through it, but if these laws don’t change it’s gonna keep on happening,” he added.

Cazares’ remarks come just ahead of the one-year anniversary of the school shooting that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers after a gunman opened fire inside a fourth-grade classroom. 

In the aftermath of the massacre, lawmakers wrote and passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act — the first major type of legislation to address gun violence in nearly 30 years. President Biden signed the bill into law last year.

As the Biden administration and lawmakers continue to debate the need for gun reform, the U.S. has already passed 200 mass shootings in 2023 alone. This includes a recent mass shooting where eight people, including three children, were killed when a gunman opened fire at a mall outside of the Dallas area.

When asked about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) remarks on the issue, where he continued to push for more resourced for mental health, Cazares said “it’s really aggravating.”

“They know it’s a gun issue,” Cazares told CBS News. “In my opinion, they’re more worried about profits than anything else. If this law was in place one year ago, it could have saved my daughter’s life.”

“But as soon as [the shooter] turned 18 he bought [an AR-15 style rifle] legally and, well, you saw the aftermath. I don’t understand, you know, what is it going to take for these government officials to realize, yeah, it could be mental, it is, some of it is,” he continued. “The weapon is too easily accessible to 18-year-olds and it shouldn’t be.”

Tags CBS News Greg Abbott gun reform Javier Cazares Joe Biden mass shootings Robb Elementary School texas uvalde Uvalde Uvalde school shooting Uvalde school shooting

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  2. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  3. El Niño’s arrival is imminent and there’s a 90% chance it lasts all ...
  4. Federal judge rules adults ages 18-20 cannot be blocked from purchasing handguns
  5. McCarthy says he’ll call FBI director over subpoena in Biden probe
  6. GOP senator says he won’t support Trump in 2024: ‘Where do I begin?’
  7. Trump’s pledge for Ukraine peace met with doubt, derision
  8. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  9. E. Jean Carroll’s attorney says she may sue Trump again over CNN town hall ...
  10. Tucker Carlson’s Twitter plans amplify tensions with Fox News
  11. Title 42 explained: What is it, why is it ending, what’s next?
  12. House Republicans pass border bill limiting asylum protections
  13. Trump celebrates CNN town hall ratings: ‘Many minds were changed’
  14. Five takeaways from Trump’s CNN town hall
  15. FDA updates blood donation policy to include gay, bisexual men
  16. Head of NSA, Cyber Command expected to resign
  17. These two House Republicans bucked GOP on flagship border bill
  18. Ex-head of DHS disinformation office sues Fox News
Load more

Video

See all Video