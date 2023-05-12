New York Democrats call on Biden to let asylum seekers work

All 13 Democrats from New York’s congressional delegation called on the Biden administration Friday to speed up work permits for asylum seekers.

“We write to urge the administration to ease the undue delays in granting work authorizations to asylum seekers. Many asylum seekers want to work and give back to their new communities,” wrote the lawmakers.

Under current immigration law, asylum seekers can’t get work permits until their applications have been pending for 180 days.

New York’s congressional Democrats are asking the Biden administration to issue parole to asylum seekers released into the country, thereby eliminating at least 150 days of the wait period to work legally.

The Empire State’s Democratic congressional delegation includes Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and national political figures like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

According to the lawmakers, the 180-day wait makes asylum seekers vulnerable to abuse and puts undue stress on community groups that help new arrivals get on their feet.

“Allowing earlier access to work permits would decrease the pressure on NGOs and other community groups and provide asylum seekers with the opportunity to live more independent lives and find legal representation for their asylum claims,” wrote the lawmakers.

“Asylum-seekers help create jobs, boost innovation, and increase economic growth. In New York City, nonprofits have been fielding thousands of requests for jobs and job training.”

The arrival of migrants — some of them bussed north by Texas to New York — has created friction with the White House.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) has leveled strong criticisms against the White House over funding for new arrivals, saying President Biden “failed” the city on immigration.

According to a report by Politico, President Biden’s reelection campaign dropped Adams as a surrogate this week.

Much of that tension stems from asylum seekers’ inability to work legally, forcing them to either work under the table or depend on public and private assistance.

“Asylum seekers who work without authorization are often exploited, receiving pay far below the minimum wage and facing repeated incidents of wage theft and labor abuse,” wrote the lawmakers.

“Instead of providing a safe haven for people fleeing persecution, we keep them in a limbo state where they want and need to provide for themselves but are legally barred from doing so.”