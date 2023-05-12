Migrant buses from Texas arrive in New York ahead of expected surge

Two buses of migrants from Texas arrived in New York City on Friday morning, ahead of an expected surge in arrivals in the wake of Title 42’s expiration.

About 90 migrants from countries such as Colombia, Venezuela and Ecuador arrived on the buses at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, just hours after the pandemic-era rule expired, according to Bloomberg.

With the end of Title 42, which allowed authorities to rapidly expel migrants without permitting them to seek asylum, New York City is expecting to receive up to 800 migrants a day.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has warned the city cannot accommodate such an influx, after providing services to more than 61,000 migrants over the last year, according to CBS News.

On Wednesday, Adams temporarily eased the city’s obligation to immediately shelter asylum-seekers in private rooms and began busing migrants north, ahead of Title 42’s end.

The New York City mayor slammed the White House and congressional Republicans on Tuesday over their failure to adequately address immigration.

“It is not about the asylum-seekers and migrants. All of us came from somewhere to pursue the American dream,” Adams said at a press conference. “It is the irresponsibility of the Republican Party in Washington for refusing to do real immigration reform, and it’s the irresponsibility of the White House for not addressing this problem.”