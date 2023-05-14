trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

NC governor vetoes abortion restrictions

by Stephen Neukam - 05/14/23 7:31 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 05/14/23 7:31 AM ET
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper ignites a crowd of about 1,000 abortion-rights supporters gathered in Raleigh, N.C., before he vetoes legislation banning nearly all abortions after 12 weeks, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

North Carolina’s Democratic governor vetoed a bill on Saturday that would ban most abortions in the state after 12 weeks, a move that now faces an override from Republicans in the state legislature.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D-N.C.) vetoed the bill in front of a crowd of supporters in Raleigh, blocking the measure that passed the state legislature along party lines last week. Cooper called on the crowd to pressure Republicans in the statehouse to let his veto stand.

“We’re going to have to kick it into an even higher gear when that veto stamp comes down,” Cooper said. “If just one Republican in either the House or the Senate keeps a campaign promise to protect women’s reproductive health, we can stop this ban.”

State law in North Carolina currently bans most abortions after 20 weeks, with the Republican-led 12-week restriction coming after the fall of Roe v. Wade last year. Now, GOP lawmakers in the state House and the Senate, where they have majorities, may vote as early as this week to override Cooper’s veto. The override would take a three-fifths majority in each chamber.

While the bill bans most abortions after 12 weeks, it includes exceptions. In the case of rape or incest, the window is moved to 20 weeks. The restriction is also extended to 24 weeks for “life-limiting” fetal anomalies.

The showdown in North Carolina between Cooper and state Republicans comes as a slate of Republican-led states have enacted laws to strictly limit abortion access. There are at least 19 states where there are either full or partial bans on abortion in the U.S., according to a New York Times tracker

The bans include a number of states surrounding North Carolina in the U.S. South, making North Carolina a destination for many seeking abortion care in the region. States like Kentucky, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee have full bans on abortions.

Tags abortion ban North Carolina Roy Cooper Roy Cooper

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  2. Abbott knocks Dominion over Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  3. Garcia introduces ‘Honoring All Families’ resolution after Marjorie Taylor ...
  4. Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper reacting to CNN town hall
  5. The Memo: How CNN gave Trump his best campaign moment so far
  6. The fallout from CNN’s Trump town hall
  7. Democrats signal growing frustration with globalization
  8. Former Trump prosecutor slams GOP ‘political theater,’ takes the Fifth at ...
  9. Judge blocks Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  10. Kentucky’s bitter GOP governor primary comes to a head
  11. Reality finally comes for California’s reparations plan
  12. Fed hikes and default fears: Here’s what could be next for the housing market
  13. Debt ceiling fight holds reminders of 2011 — except maybe worse
  14. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  15. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  16. Cardona confirms student loan payments will resume this year: ‘The emergency ...
  17. Trump seeks to extinguish DeSantis hopes
  18. Biden counting on two little-used technologies to fight climate change
Load more

Video

See all Video