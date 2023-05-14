trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Abbott knocks Dominion over Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News

by Stephen Neukam - 05/14/23 8:00 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 05/14/23 8:00 AM ET
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas on June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) bashed Dominion Voting Systems over the departure of Tucker Carlson from Fox News, following a report that the popular conservative primetime host was fired from the network as part of its settlement with the voting software company.

Carlson was told by a member of the network’s board of directors that he was taken off the air as part of the Fox News settlement with Dominion, according to Axios, which cited unidentified sources briefed on the conversations. Abbott said if the reporting was true, then he is “happy that Dominion does not operate in Texas.”

“We may disagree with other’s positions, but we should never try to improperly silence views contrary to our own,” Abbott said on Twitter on Saturday. “If Dominion wants to do business with Texas in the future, they should first answer questions about what role, if any, they played in silencing a prominent conservative journalist.”

A Fox News spokesperson in a statement to Axios said that the idea that Carlson was let go of as part of the settlement was “categorically false.” An attorney for Dominion also told the news outlet that it did not insist on Carlson being fired.

Carlson’s high-profile departure came just days after Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion for over $780 million. The suit revolved around the network’s coverage of former President Trump and his allies’ claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

The decision by Fox News to part ways with Carlson also came at a time when he hosted the most popular primetime cable news show in the country.

Carlson’s Fox News contract runs until the start of 2025, with the network insisting on still paying him. But the contract also limits his ability to launch another show, with a non compete provision in the contract blocking such a move. 

Carlson said last week that he planned to move his show to Twitter, making the announcement in a video on the platform, a tweet that has garnered over 128 million views.

Tags Dominion Voting Systems Fox News Greg Abbott Greg Abbott Tucker Carlson

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  2. Abbott knocks Dominion over Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  3. Garcia introduces ‘Honoring All Families’ resolution after Marjorie Taylor ...
  4. Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper reacting to CNN town hall
  5. The Memo: How CNN gave Trump his best campaign moment so far
  6. The fallout from CNN’s Trump town hall
  7. Democrats signal growing frustration with globalization
  8. Former Trump prosecutor slams GOP ‘political theater,’ takes the Fifth at ...
  9. Judge blocks Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  10. Kentucky’s bitter GOP governor primary comes to a head
  11. Reality finally comes for California’s reparations plan
  12. Fed hikes and default fears: Here’s what could be next for the housing market
  13. Debt ceiling fight holds reminders of 2011 — except maybe worse
  14. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  15. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  16. Cardona confirms student loan payments will resume this year: ‘The emergency ...
  17. Trump seeks to extinguish DeSantis hopes
  18. Biden counting on two little-used technologies to fight climate change
Load more

Video

See all Video