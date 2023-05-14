trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Victims mourned one year after Buffalo supermarket shooting

by Lauren Sforza - 05/14/23 4:40 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/14/23 4:40 PM ET
FILE - People hug outside the scene after a shooting at Tops supermarket, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. The city of Buffalo will pause Sunday, May 14, 2023 to mark the passing of one year since a gunman killed 10 people and injured three others in a racist attack that targeted Black people at a city supermarket.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
FILE – People hug outside the scene after a shooting at Tops supermarket, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. The city of Buffalo will pause Sunday, May 14, 2023 to mark the passing of one year since a gunman killed 10 people and injured three others in a racist attack that targeted Black people at a city supermarket.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

The people of Buffalo mourned the victims of the supermarket shooting that left 10 people dead and three people injured last year.

The Associated Press reported that the City of Buffalo held a moment of silence at 2:28 p.m. which was followed by the tolling of bells in remembrance of the victims killed in the racist attack in the supermarket. A gunman used an AR-15 style rifle to target Black customers in the Buffalo supermarket last year, and was followed the next week by the shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

“The racially motivated mass shooting shook our community to its core. It was the day the unthinkable happened,” Mayor Byron Brown said about the commemoration.

The son of Geraldine Talley, a victim in the shooting, also released a book Sunday recounting what he went through after he lost his mother titled “5/14: The Day the Devil Came to Buffalo.”

“I definitely know that she wouldn’t want me to be consumed by sadness and anger,” Talley said of his mother ahead of the anniversary, the AP reported. “So I will definitely try to find strength in her memory and use it to fight injustice and racism for the rest of my life in her name.”

The gunman pled guilty to murder last fall and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in February. He still has federal charges pending, including federal hate crime and firearm charges, that he pled not guilty to.

President Biden wrote an op-ed in USA Today published Sunday on the one-year anniversary of the Buffalo shooting, urging Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Biden has reiterated this familiar call in the wake of each mass shooting in the United States, but it has little hope of moving forward in Congress.

“Jill and I visited both communities, spending hours with hundreds of family members who lost pieces of their soul and whose lives will never be the same,” Biden said in the op-ed in USA Today. “They had one message for all of us: Do something. For God’s sake, do something.”

Tags Buffalo supermarket shooting Byron Brown Joe Biden President Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  2. Abbott knocks Dominion over Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  3. Manchin ratchets up battle with Biden
  4. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  5. Democrats press Biden to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  6. ‘CNN went in the tank’ to get Trump to agree on town hall, Christie says
  7. Nikki Haley: GOP president can’t institute national abortion ban
  8. Hobby Lobby doesn’t use barcodes: Here’s their explanation
  9. GOP lawmaker dings McCarthy for ‘demonizing’ illegal immigrants
  10. Democrats signal growing frustration with globalization
  11. Social Security COLA to drop significantly in 2024, senior group predicts
  12. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  13. Cardona confirms student loan payments will resume this year: ‘The emergency ...
  14. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  15. Senate GOP waives off Trump default threat
  16. Here’s what could happen to the military if the US defaults on its debt
  17. Former Trump prosecutor slams GOP ‘political theater,’ takes the Fifth at ...
  18. Mayorkas: Border Patrol sees 50 percent decrease in migration after Title 42 ...
Load more

Video

See all Video