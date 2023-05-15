trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

DeSantis: Companies like Google ‘exercising way more power than Standard Oil ever did’

by Lauren Sforza - 05/15/23 12:45 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/15/23 12:45 PM ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)
Greg Nash
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Leadership Summit at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said in a new interview that corporate behemoths like Google have far more power than megacompanies of the 20th century.

“If you look at some of these companies, like Google, and look at the footprint that they have, they don’t necessarily offend historical antitrust law because the antitrust law is focusing on jacking up prices on people,” DeSantis said in an interview with The American Conservative.

“But I would say they’re exercising way more power than Standard Oil ever did or any of the trust of the early 20th century,” he continued. “So the question is, is it OK to have a handful of private power centers that really, really dominate our society? And is it appropriate to have something like an antitrust principle applied there? I think it probably would be appropriate.”

Other officials and lawmakers in both parties have also called to rein in Big Tech companies. In his State of the Union speech, President Biden boosted an antitrust reform proposal targeting tech giants and called on Congress to “prevent big online platforms from giving their own products an unfair advantage.”

A group of GOP lawmakers backed a set of proposals last year that would aim to give antitrust enforcers more power to rein in tech giants.

DeSantis also spoke about his ongoing feud with Disney, which sued him last month alleging he harmed its business. DeSantis said in the interview that the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the 25,000 acres that Disney has owned and self-governed for decades, was “corporate welfare.”

“We are under no obligation as a state to continue that arrangement,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis signed legislation earlier this year to replace the Reedy Creek Improvement District with The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, a board appointed by DeSantis to oversee Disney. The new board voted last month to void previous agreements Disney made with the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which prompted Disney to sue the Florida governor.

Tags Disney feud Google Joe Biden Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  2. Connolly staffers attacked in district office by baseball bat-wielding assailant
  3. How Florida became a conservative bastion
  4. GOP watches as Trump’s problem with suburban women go on display
  5. Supreme Court to take up Trump DC hotel dispute
  6. Scarborough mocks GOP lawmaker over ‘missing’ Biden informant
  7. Entering the singularity: Has AI reached the point of no return?  
  8. Texas sends more migrants to vice president’s house
  9. Trump pushes back on DeSantis ‘culture of losing’ comment: ‘Ron is not a ...
  10. Manchin ratchets up battle with Biden
  11. Evangelical leader: Congregations are ‘either divided or tense’ over Trump ...
  12. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  13. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  14. Abbott knocks Dominion over Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  15. US jets intercept six Russian warplanes near Alaska
  16. DeSantis tweets support for Marine charged in NYC subway chokehold death
  17. Trump-backed candidate widens lead in bruising Kentucky governor primary: poll
  18. Democrats press Biden to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
Load more

Video

See all Video