Florida teacher says she’s under investigation for showing Disney movie to 5th-grade class

A Florida public school teacher said she is under investigation by the state for showing an animated Disney movie featuring a biracial and gay character to her fifth-grade students.

Jenna Barbee, a first-year teacher at Winding Water K-8 school in Hernando County, took to TikTok to explain that she was being investigated by the Florida Department of Education for showing her students the movie.

“I am the teacher that is under investigation with the Florida Department of Education for indoctrination for showing a Disney movie,” Barbee said in the six-minute video.

Barbee said she showed her class the 2022 Disney film “Strange World,” which she said related to a lesson on the environment, and that parents signed permission slips allowing her to show the PG-rated movie.

But a student’s parent reported her, she said, because the movie features a character who is gay. In a copy of an announcement the school made to parents, which was obtained by CNN, the school district said the movie will not be shown again.

“Yesterday, the Disney movie ‘Strange World’ was shown in your child’s classroom,” the school district said. “While not the main plot of the movie, parts of the story involves a male character having and expressing feelings for another male character. In the future, this movie will not be shown. The school administration and the district’s Professional Standards Dept is currently reviewing the matter to see if further corrective action is required.”

Barbee said she is now under investigation for the incident, with an official coming to question each of her students individually.

The situation is a result of Florida’s new laws restricting what schools can teach regarding sexuality and gender identity. The new law prohibits teachers from talking about the subjects in grades through high school.

Disney was one of the companies that criticized the law, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, sparking a high-profile feud between the entertainment giant and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Barbee blasted the interjection by the school system, arguing that all children should feel accepted in public schools.

“This is the public education system, where students from all backgrounds, cultures and religions are welcomed and should be celebrated and represented,” Barbee said. “I am not, and never would, indoctrinate anyone to follow my beliefs. I will, however, always be a safe person to come to that spreads the message of kindness, positivity and compassion for everyone.”

The Hill has reached out to the Florida Department of Education for comment.