At least 4 dead in New Mexico mass shooting: police

At least four people are dead, including the suspect, in a mass shooting in New Mexico, according to local police.

Officers arrived on Monday to a “chaotic scene” in which a shooter was “actively firing” upon individuals in a neighborhood, police said at a press conference, according to footage from local outlet KOAT.

The shooter was killed in a confrontation with officers, the Farmington Police Department announced, and at least three civilians were killed by the shooter. A Farmington police officer and a New Mexico State Police officer were also reportedly shot and are being treated for injuries.

Officials said Monday that the shooter’s identity was unknown, but described the suspect as an 18-year-old male. No victims have yet been identified.

Police said an investigation is ongoing, but announced that there were no additional known threats or suspects. A motive is also unknown at this time.

“I am praying for the families of the victims, the wounded and the entire community of Farmington following this horrific tragedy,” New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) said in a statement.

“Although details continue to emerge about this incident, this serves as yet another reminder of how gun violence destroys lives in our state and our country every single day. This administration will not stop fighting the epidemic of gun violence from every angle possible,” the governor said.

The Farmington shooting follows a string of recent mass shootings nationwide. According to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive, the country has logged more than 200 mass shootings since the start of the year.

New Mexico Sens. Ben Ray Lujan and Martin Heinrich and U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernandez, Melanie Stansbury and Gabe Vasquez — all Democrats — released a joint statement on the shootings, thanking law enforcement and health care responders.

“Although Congress took major action to combat gun violence last year through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, today is a painful reminder that we must do more. We are committed to fighting for sensible gun safety measures that will keep New Mexicans safe,” the lawmakers said.