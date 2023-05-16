trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

State Watch — Sponsored By: Verizon

Adams says NYC looking at housing migrants in school gyms

by Julia Shapero - 05/16/23 11:27 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/16/23 11:27 AM ET
New York City Mayor Eric Adams listens to Gov. Kathy Hochul deliver her State of the State address in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that the city is considering housing some migrants in school gyms as it struggles to accommodate those arriving in the city.

Adams told New York 1 that the city is considering about 20 school gyms, each of which are separate from actual school buildings. However, he emphasized that it would be “one of the last places we want to look at.”

“We have an order, almost an order, of where we have to go as the crisis continues,” he said. “This is one of the last places we want to look at. None of us are comfortable with having to take these drastic steps. But I could not have been more clear for the last few months of what we are facing.” 

Adams warned last week that New York City would not be able to handle the expected influx of migrants following the end of Title 42. The pandemic-era policy, which allowed U.S. authorities to rapidly expel asylum seekers, expired Thursday.

In the days since the expiration, however, a border surge has not materialized, and in fact border encounters dropped, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Some Republican governors of Southern states have been putting migrants on buses and sending them north in recent months, though, contributing to the influx in New York City.

Adams said Tuesday that the city has received more than 65,000 migrants. Ahead of Title 42’s expiration, the mayor eased the city’s longtime guarantee to provide shelter to all residents and also began busing some migrants to counties in northern New York.

Tags Eric Adams Eric Adams Migrant busing New York City Title 42 Title 42 expiration

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy says work requirements a ‘red line’ in debt ceiling talks
  2. Obama says leaving White House helped his marriage
  3. Durham report slams FBI’s Trump-Russia probe
  4. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  5. Schwarzenegger: Newsom White House bid ‘a no-brainer’
  6. GOP senators: Trump’s legal problems won’t stop him from winning ...
  7. Evangelical leader: Congregations are ‘either divided or tense’ over Trump ...
  8. How Florida became a conservative bastion
  9. Trump reacts to Durham FBI report: ‘Scammed’
  10. Federal prosecutors move to drop all charges against Andrew Gillum
  11. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer's remarks about missing ...
  12. GOP watches as Trump’s problems with suburban women go on display
  13. Entering the singularity: Has AI reached the point of no return?  
  14. Supreme Court to take up Trump DC hotel dispute
  15. How the pandemic turned Florida red
  16. Mexican ambassador lashes out at Kennedy for ‘racist and xenophobic insults’
  17. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  18. Connolly staffers injured in baseball bat attack in district office
Load more