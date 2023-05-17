trending:

US attorney resigning after watchdog investigation

by Julia Mueller - 05/17/23 1:17 PM ET
U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins, for the Massachusetts Disctrict, at the Moakley Federal Courthouse, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts has announced her resignation after the Justice Department’s internal watchdog accused her of misconduct, including allegedly sharing nonpublic information with a journalist and soliciting free tickets to a sports game. 

The DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) accuses U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins of trying to influence a race for Suffolk County District Attorney in the state, according to a report released on Wednesday.

Rollins may have allegedly shared sensitive DOJ information related to a potential investigation of then-interim District Attorney Kevin Hayden, who was running for the office, as she backed his political challenger in the 2022 primary.

The report says the OIG has received information that Rollins also disclosed non-public DOJ letters at different points last year to a reporter from the Herald and an associate editor from the Boston Globe. 

The prosecutor is accused of soliciting 30 free Boston Celtics tickets for local youth basketball players to attend a game and accepting two tickets for herself. The reporter also claims she called into a live local radio show to discuss a case from which she was recused. 

Rollins also reportedly “routinely used her personal cell phone to send text messages to her staff, including on matters relating to official DOJ business.”

She will be will be submitting a letter to President Biden resigning from the top prosecutor post by close of business Friday, according to the Associated Press.

Rollins’ attorney told the AP that she has been “profoundly honored” to have served as U.S. attorney and proud of her office’s work but “understands that her presence has become a distraction.” 

