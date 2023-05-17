trending:

Rick Scott on Disney-DeSantis feud: ‘Cooler heads have to prevail’

by Stephen Neukam - 05/17/23 7:31 PM ET
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) weighed in Wednesday on one of the hottest political feuds in his home state, arguing “cooler heads have to prevail” in the battle between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and The Walt Disney Co.

“I think we’ve got to figure out a way forward here to bring everybody back to the table,” Scott said in an interview with NewsNation’s “The Hill.” “So, we can continue to grow tourism, grow jobs, you know, give opportunities for people.”

The saga between DeSantis and Disney started when the entertainment giant criticized a law — dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill — that banned the teaching of sexuality and gender identity in schools in Florida. Scott, who was Florida governor from 2011 to 2019, defended the law.

“First off, the bill that they’re talking about is a bill that said, you know, we shouldn’t be teaching grade school kids about sex,” Scott said. “I completely agree with that. I was disappointed that Disney weighed in on that bill.”

DeSantis then moved to strip Disney of its special authority over the district where its theme park is in the state. The back-and-forth has sparked a number of lawsuits. 

DeSantis has caught criticism from a number of Republicans nationally over his fight with the company as he moves closer to announcing what is expected to be a 2024 White House campaign. Scott said that DeSantis and Disney officials should move to the negotiating table.

“I had a good working relationship with Disney when I was governor,” Scott said. “So how do we all come together and continue to make our state a better state? You got to start by everybody sitting around a table and figure that out.”

