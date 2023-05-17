trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

State Watch — Sponsored By: Verizon

Texas legislature bans gender-affirming care for minors

by Julia Shapero - 05/17/23 10:28 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/17/23 10:28 PM ET
Texas State Capitol Building in Austin. (Stock/Getty Images)

The Texas legislature passed a bill on Wednesday banning doctors in the state from providing gender-affirming care to minors.

The legislation, which next heads to Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) desk, would prohibit health care providers from prescribing hormones and puberty blockers to minors or performing a variety of surgeries with the purpose of aiding their transition.

While the bill provides an exception for children currently on hormones or puberty blockers, it requires that they “wean off” the drugs “in a manner that is safe and medically appropriate.”

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on Friday slammed the Texas House for advancing the bill to block “evidence-based, life-saving health care” for transgender adolescents.

“This is a dark day in Texas,” Ash Hall, a policy and advocacy strategist at the ACLU of Texas, said in a statement. “Our legislature has turned its back on science, parents, and the safety and lives of children. Our hearts break for transgender young people in our state who have repeatedly been attacked by their own government for callous political gain.”

The bill follows an effort by Abbott last year to have state agencies investigate parents who provided their children with gender-affirming care of child abuse.

With the governor widely expected to sign the legislation, Texas would join 16 other states — including Montana, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Iowa, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida — that have already banned such care for transgender youths.

Georgia has also banned most gender-affirming care, while the Missouri legislature passed a similar bill last week that is awaiting signature.

Tags American Civil Liberties Union Gender-affirming care Greg Abbott Greg Abbott LGBTQ community texas Texas Legislature Transgender rights

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  2. Boomers and millennials fight for homes as housing market cools
  3. New York progressives heckle Santos, argue with Greene on Capitol steps
  4. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  5. Five takeaways from elections in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Florida
  6. House votes to send Santos expulsion resolution to Ethics Committee
  7. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  8. Jim Jordan, Mike Turner threaten CIA subpoena in Hunter Biden letter inquiry
  9. Pause on student loan payments about to end for millions
  10. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing ...
  11. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to impeach FBI director, US attorney for DC
  12. Trump loses key player on Mar-a-Lago legal team
  13. DeSantis sees both endorsed candidates lose
  14. Judge in abortion pill case asks if Mother’s Day is ‘celebrating illness’
  15. Jittery Democrats worried about Biden debt ceiling concessions
  16. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  17. DeSantis signs transgender bathroom bill, bans gender-affirming care, expands ...
  18. ‘Stop, stop’: GOP bashes Biden for taking off during debt showdown
Load more