trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

State Watch — Sponsored By: Verizon

South Carolina House passes six-week abortion ban

by Stephen Neukam - 05/18/23 7:25 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 05/18/23 7:25 AM ET
Getty Images

House lawmakers in South Carolina late on Wednesday passed a bill that would ban most abortions in the state after six weeks of pregnancy, moving it closer to continuing a trend in the South of restricting abortion access.

The bill passed by an 82-33 vote, largely along party lines with two Democrats in the chamber joining Republicans. The bill now heads to the state Senate.

The legislature was called back into a special session by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) to continue work on the legislation, which would ban most abortions after cardiac activity can be detected in a fetus or embryo, which usually happens as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

The bill cleared the chamber only after strong opposition by state Democrats, who offered more than 1,000 amendments to the measure. Lawmakers debated the bill over a number of days.

A move earlier this year to pass an abortion ban in the state stumbled when the Senate failed to approve a bill that the state House had passed. Three Republican senators voted against the bill in April.

A similar 2021 law in the state that would have banned most abortions at six weeks was struck down in January, with the court, in a 3 to 2 decision, ruling that it violated the state constitution’s privacy protections.

The move in South Carolina to pass the six week ban comes after lawmakers in North Carolina voted to override the veto of Gov. Roy Cooper (D), banning most abortions in the state after 12 weeks.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a leading anti-abortion group, applauded the move by South Carolina to advance the bill.

“Enacting a heartbeat law that can withstand legal challenges will be a giant step forward for South Carolina,” the group’s Southern Regional Director Caitlin Connors said in a statement. “We thank Gov. Henry McMaster for calling legislators back and look forward to the Senate swiftly sending the heartbeat bill to his desk.”

–Updated at 8:09 a.m.

Tags abortion access abortion ban henry mcmaster North Carolina South Carolina

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  2. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  3. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  4. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  5. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing ...
  6. New York progressives heckle Santos, argue with Greene on Capitol steps
  7. Judge in abortion pill case asks if Mother’s Day is ‘celebrating illness’
  8. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  9. Boomers and millennials fight for homes as housing market cools
  10. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  11. Supreme Court leaves Illinois assault weapons ban in place
  12. Five takeaways from elections in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Florida
  13. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
  14. Village People send Trump cease-and-desist over ‘Macho Man’ use at ...
  15. House votes to send Santos expulsion resolution to Ethics Committee
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — What do Tuberville, Santos have in common?
  17. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  18. Jim Jordan, Mike Turner threaten CIA subpoena in Hunter Biden letter inquiry
Load more