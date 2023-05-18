trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

State Watch — Sponsored By: Verizon

New York City proposes requiring trash cans for restaurants

by Stephen Neukam - 05/18/23 1:13 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 05/18/23 1:13 PM ET
A worker removes bags of trash from the basement of a produce and meat market Monday, May 11, 2020, along the Fifth Avenue business district of the Sunset Park neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York City plans to order restaurants and bodegas to set out their trash in trash cans instead of bags, as the city continues its fight against rats.

The new rule proposed by the New York City Department of Sanitation on Thursday is an effort to “reduce food sources for rats,” the department said in its proposal. The rule could apply to around 40,000 food businesses in the city, according to the city’s sanitation commissioner, Jessica Tisch, who said in an interview with the New York Times it would cover “everything from Dunkin’ Donuts to Tavern on the Green.”

Under current rules, restaurants are allowed to place trash in bags outside until it is hauled away before the next business day. But Tisch said to the Times that this only attracts more rats, which have been a lingering problem in the city.

“We want people to understand that bags on the street attract rats, and we need everyone to do their part — residents, businesses and the city — to get the black bags of rat food off the streets,” Tisch said.

The proposed rule said the businesses would have to place the trash in “rigid receptacles with tight-fitting lids.”

The new proposal comes after New York City Mayor Eric Adams named Kathleen Corradi as the city’s new rat czar last month, tasked with getting control of the rat problem. Corradi has placed an emphasis on the need to get rid of waste from the streets.

It is also part of a large-scale containerization effort announced by Adams earlier this month, with the city saying it was possible to use trash containers on nearly 90 percent of streets. 

Tags Eric Adams Eric Adams Kathleen Corradi New York New York City New York City Department of Sanitation New York rats rat czar trash

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  2. Greene says she feels ‘threatened’ by Bowman after Capitol steps encounter
  3. Greene plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  4. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  5. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  6. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  7. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  8. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  9. Louisiana congressman manhandles activist during press conference: ‘You’re ...
  10. Boomers and millennials fight for homes as housing market cools
  11. Supreme Court hands Twitter, Google wins in internet liability cases
  12. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
  13. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  14. Teacher arrested for threatening students after finding swastikas in classroom
  15. CNN’s Amanpour says she would have ‘dropped the mic’ at Trump’s ...
  16. Five takeaways from elections in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Florida
  17. Village People send Trump cease-and-desist over ‘Macho Man’ use at ...
  18. Watch live: FBI whistleblowers testify before House ...
Load more