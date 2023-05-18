Group of Nashville parents file motion to shield school shooter’s memo from public

A group of parents from Nashville, Tenn., filed a motion Wednesday to shield The Covenant School shooter’s writings from being released to the public.

The filing, which was shared by a local news outlet, said that “no one was more traumatized, or has suffered more” than the families of the victims and survivors of The Covenant School shooting earlier this year that left three children and three adult staff members dead. The parents are requesting that the shooter’s writings not be released to the public, just days after 66 Tennessee GOP lawmakers asked for the writings to become public.

“The Parents see no good that can come from the release and wish to contend that the writings — which they believe are the dangerous and harmful writings of a mentally-damaged person — should not be released at all,” the filing reads.

Officials said after the shooting that they recovered a map of the school along with writings that suggested the suspect, Audrey Hale, was planning the attack for months. The Associated Press reported that state House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison wrote a letter to Nashville Police Chief John Drake calling for the release of the records because it was “critical to understanding the shooter’s behavior and motives.”

He said the release was necessary to come before the legislature starts a special session where it is expected to consider a proposal to remove guns from those who may be a danger to themselves or others, the AP reported.

The filing also noted that the parents are “deeply concerned” about the effects that the release of the writings will have on their children.

“[T]he Parents are deeply concerned about any release of any of the writings while their children are still trying to finish the school year,” the filing states. “The Parents worry that such release will simply cause their children more pain and trauma.”