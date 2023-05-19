trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

State Watch — Sponsored By: Verizon

DeSantis says ‘zero’ chance he will back down from dispute with Disney

by Julia Shapero - 05/19/23 4:40 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/19/23 4:40 PM ET
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall/Ted Shaffrey, File)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said Friday there is “zero” chance he will back down from his dispute with Disney, even as some fellow Republicans urge caution.

“[Disney] can do whatever they want,” DeSantis said during a stop at a diner in Manchester, N.H. “I know people try to chirp and say this or that, but the chance of us backing down from that is zero.”

DeSantis’s remarks came on the heels of a meeting with New Hampshire state lawmakers Friday, and he is reportedly preparing to launch his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination next week.

The governor has sought to wrestle away Disney’s special self-governing status since the company criticized his so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law last year. 

The law prohibited classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation for kindergarten through third grade, which has since been expanded to cover prekindergarten through eighth grade. 

“They want to have their own government in Disney,” DeSantis said on Friday. “They’ve had their own government for 50 years. It’s massive corporate welfare. We’re not doing that.”

“They’re gonna live under the same laws as everybody else, they’re gonna pay their fair share of taxes and they’re not gonna govern themselves,” he continued. “And to put one corporation on a pedestal and let them be exempt from the laws is not good policy. It’s not free market economics, and it’s not something that our state’s gonna be involved in.”

Disney sued DeSantis last month, alleging the state is harming the company’s business operations. The company also recently announced it is scrapping plans for a billion-dollar office complex in Florida.

Several Republicans in the state have appeared wary of DeSantis’s feud with Disney. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R), who is also considering a 2024 White House run, accused DeSantis on Thursday of costing the state jobs and investments over his “personal vendetta.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) argued Wednesday that “cooler heads have to prevail” in the dispute.

“I think we’ve got to figure out a way forward here to bring everybody back to the table,” Scott said in an interview with NewsNation’s “The Hill.” “So we can continue to grow tourism, grow jobs, you know, give opportunities for people.”

Tags disney Disney feud Francis Suarez Francis Suarez Rick Scott Rick Scott Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Khanna reups call for Feinstein to resign after return to Senate: ‘It’s ...
  2. Georgia prosecutor clears decks for possible Trump charges
  3. Freedom Caucus says ‘no further discussion’ on debt ceiling until Senate ...
  4. McCarthy hits pause on debt ceiling talks
  5. PAC to draft Tucker Carlson for president launches
  6. Cruz opens a probe into Anheuser-Busch over Dylan Mulvaney partnership
  7. Debt ceiling talks resume despite GOP frustrations 
  8. Contaminated eyedrops now linked to 4 deaths, 14 cases of blindness: CDC
  9. Russia bans Obama, Maddow, Colbert over sanctions
  10. Tensions flare in ‘weaponization’ panel hearing with sidelined FBI agents 
  11. Debt ceiling clash should push states to rely less on federal money
  12. Anti-Trump Republicans increasingly desperate to shake up race
  13. 66 progressive lawmakers urge Biden to use 14th Amendment in debt ceiling fight
  14. US Chamber warns Biden using 14th Amendment would be ‘economically ...
  15. Swalwell says former NFL player threatened to execute him
  16. Greene plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  17. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  18. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
Load more