trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

State Watch — Sponsored By: Verizon

NC governor blasts state Republicans over abortion restrictions: ‘They’ve ignored the will of the people’

by Jared Gans - 05/20/23 1:20 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 05/20/23 1:20 PM ET
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper ignites a crowd of about 1,000 abortion-rights supporters gathered in Raleigh, N.C., before he vetoes legislation banning nearly all abortions after 12 weeks, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) blasted state Republicans over the 12-week abortion ban they passed, saying they “ignored the will of the people.” 

Cooper told MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview on Saturday that most people in the state do not want “right-wing politicians in the exam room with women and their doctors.” But he said Republicans were unified in conducting an “assault” on reproductive rights. 

“It’s amazing how they’ve ignored the will of the people here,” he said. 

Cooper said Republicans pushed through the legislation in the “dark of night” because they know that people do not support the bill. 

The Republican-controlled state General Assembly was able to complete an override of Cooper’s veto of the bill in a vote on Tuesday evening after the state Senate voted to override it earlier that day. 

The law reduces the period when a woman can legally have an abortion in the state from 20 weeks to 12 weeks of pregnancy. It also restricts the period when medical abortions can be performed to 10 weeks. 

Republicans have argued the law is a middle-ground measure between unrestricted abortion access and laws that many states have passed following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year to ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy or almost entirely. 

But Cooper and Democrats in the state legislature have argued the new restrictions are incompatible with what North Carolinians want and impose state authority on decisions that should be left between a woman and her doctor. 

Cooper vetoed the bill last week, arguing that it will make abortion unavailable particularly for low-income women and those who live in rural areas and have limited access to health care. The two houses of the state legislature overrode the veto in party-line votes. 

Cooper said women’s health will be hurt in multiple areas, especially in the cases of women who have hourly salaried jobs, because the bill requires women to make multiple visits to an abortion clinic before having an abortion. 

He said he expects the issue of abortion access will be “front and center” during the 2024 elections, notably in the states that have moved to restrict abortion since Roe was overturned. 

“Your zip code shouldn’t determine your constitutional rights, but unfortunately, that’s where we are,” Cooper said. “More attention needs to be paid to governors’ races and to state legislative races because this is where those issues are going to be decided.”

Tags abortion ban abortion restriction Jonathan Capehart North Carolina Roy Cooper Roy Cooper

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis stumbles while seeking to stick Trump with loser label
  2. GOP senators unsettled by DeSantis’s escalating fight with Disney 
  3. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  4. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  5. Russian official warns Western countries face ‘enormous risks’ if they ...
  6. Khanna reups call for Feinstein to resign after return to Senate: ‘It’s ...
  7. Freedom Caucus says ‘no further discussion’ on debt ceiling until Senate ...
  8. The one person who could stop DeSantis isn’t Trump
  9. Colorado GOP fears it’s ceding ground to Democrats
  10. Winner of Mike Lindell’s $5M election fraud contest asks a federal court to ...
  11. PAC to draft Tucker Carlson for president launches
  12. Cruz opens a probe into Anheuser-Busch over Dylan Mulvaney partnership
  13. Swalwell says former NFL player threatened to execute him
  14. Georgia prosecutor clears decks for possible Trump charges
  15. Tensions flare in ‘weaponization’ panel hearing with sidelined FBI agents 
  16. DeSantis says ‘zero’ chance he will back down from dispute with Disney
  17. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  18. George Santos lists himself as treasurer of his campaign after indictment
Load more