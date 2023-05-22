trending:

Arizona voter intimidation lawsuit settled, group says

by Lauren Sforza - 05/22/23 10:29 AM ET
Associated Press/Ross D. Franklin
Signs direct voters to drop off their ballots at a secure ballot drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

A group that monitored Arizona ballot boxes for signs of voter fraud during the 2022 election settled a lawsuit with the League of Women Voters of Arizona, which brought the lawsuit alleging the group used tactics of voter intimidation.

The League of Women Voters of Arizona filed the lawsuit last October against the group previously known as Clean Elections USA and its founder, Melody Jennings. At the time, a judge found the group likely violated voter intimidation laws and ordered the group to stop its conduct at the ballot boxes.

The groups settled the lawsuit Sunday, with the group that monitored the drop boxes agreeing to “publicly condemn intimidation of any kind in connection with the exercise of the right to vote,” The League of Women Voters of Arizona announced Sunday.

“This litigation has been essential to protect the voters of Arizona, who have the right to cast their ballots free from intimidation, threats, or coercion,” said Pinny Sheoran, president of the League of Women Voters of Arizona, in a statement. “The League of Women Voters of Arizona is proud to have challenged activities that were intimidating voters, and we will continue to defend our democracy against anyone who would interfere with the right to vote.” 

Attorneys for Jennings and her group told The Washington Post “both sides value and wish to protect freedom of speech and the right to free assembly while also condemning any sort of voter intimidation.”

After the 2020 election, former President Trump and many of his allies blamed voter fraud for his loss against President Biden, even though there was no widespread evidence of voter fraud across the country. Trump has also repeatedly called on his supporters to monitor the ballot boxes and polling places for fraud.

Arizona officials also expressed concern after armed “vigilantes” were found outside a Maricopa County ballot drop box last October. This incident came after Arizona’s secretary of state referred a case of possible voter intimidation to the Justice Department.

