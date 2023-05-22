trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory

by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 05/22/23 11:30 AM ET
by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 05/22/23 11:30 AM ET

Bernice King — lawyer, minister and the youngest child of civil rights revolutionary Martin Luther King Jr. — on Monday criticized Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) remarks about the NAACP’s travel advisory for Florida, which argues the state is “hostile to Black Americans.”

Cruz called the advisory “bizarre” and “utterly dishonest.”

“In the 1950s & 1960s, the NAACP did extraordinary good helping lead the civil rights movement,” the Texas senator tweeted. “Today, Dr. King would be ashamed of how profoundly they’ve lost their way.”

But King quickly responded with a photo of her father and said, “What my father would be deeply concerned about is the harmful, discriminatory legislation in Florida.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is expected to announce his 2024 campaign for president this week, has been facing increased backlash from a multitude of organizations for signing legislation many argue is discriminatory, anti-Black and anti-LGBTQ. 

In addition to being one of the leading voices against critical race theory, DeSantis signed the Stop WOKE Act, restricting how schools and workplaces can address race, gender and sexual identity; banned an advanced placement African American studies pilot program from running in schools; and prohibited colleges and universities from spending public funds on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Though many conservatives have applauded the DeSantis administration, the NAACP said the state “devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color.”

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson defended the advisory on Monday.

“We are witnessing firsthand how he’s governing, and he’s governing to a small vocal minority of the community, not the majority interest of Florida,” Johnson said. “Nor is he governing towards a future of Florida, which will not look like the small minority that he’s speaking to in this moment.”

Tags Bernice King Bernice King Derrick Johnson Florida travel advisory NAACP Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Ted Cruz Ted Cruz

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy’s PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  2. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  3. Colorado River basin states reach agreement on water cutbacks
  4. Trump on Tim Scott: ‘Big step up’ from DeSantis
  5. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  6. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  7. GOP Rep. Byron Donalds on NAACP’s Florida travel advisory: ‘This is ...
  8. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  9. Delaware Sen. Tom Carper to retire at end of term 
  10. Bowman says he will ‘stay as far away’ from Greene as possible
  11. How an 81-year-old fisherman’s quest could transform public riverbed access ...
  12. G7 calls on China to pressure Russia to end Ukraine war
  13. Who is Tim Scott, the latest 2024 Republican presidential candidate?
  14. Tim Scott announces bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination
  15. South Carolina Democrats demand apology from GOP governor for ‘hunt them with ...
  16. Thune to endorse Tim Scott’s 2024 presidential bid
  17. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  18. Will Ukraine’s offensive model Desert Storm or the Battle of the Bulge?
Load more

Video

See all Video