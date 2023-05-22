trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Wes Moore urges Black graduates to ‘save us’ by protecting Black history 

by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 05/22/23 2:41 PM ET
by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 05/22/23 2:41 PM ET
AP Photo/Bryan Woolston
Gov. Wes Moore stands on the dais during the ceremonial swearing-in at the state Capitol in Annapolis, Md., on Jan. 18, 2023.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore in a commencement speech Sunday at Morehouse College urged graduates to celebrate Black history in order to save it.

“History will save you, and help you save us,” he said in the commencement address to the historically Black college.

“Those who yearn to destroy history will not stop at our history – they will go after the history of those we know,” he said. That includes the Jewish, Asian and LGBTQ communities as well as women and girls, Moore said..

“I’m talking about everyone in this country who has been a part of the American story – and who are watching the stories of those who came before them wiped away,” Moore said.

Moore is the nation’s only sitting Black governor and his state’s first Black governor.

“While each of you worked hard to get here, this degree is not the product of your hard work alone,” Moore told the graduates. “As Black men in America, we know our present is the result of the fights, the struggles, and the victories of the past. We are here because of people who marched and prayed over generations… people who fought for you, but didn’t know you; People who didn’t know you, but believed in the hope of you; people who believed in the hope of you, but knew they’d never see those hopes realized in their own lifetimes.”

Moore himself is the product of these hopes, he said. 

A year ago, he was polling at a mere 1 percent in a state that was the home of one of the the largest slave ports in America and throughout the 1900s saw some of the most horrific lynchings. 

“The courage of leaders and thinkers and writers and scholars – who struggled, but had the strength to overcome, their contributions paved the way for me to run for office, and their stories helped me see the path,” Moore said. 

It’s this history that needs to be told, Moore added, despite efforts by Republican-led legislatures to minimize this history. 

“I look around our country and I see book banning, I see teachers being censored, I see curriculum with the truth taken out,” said Moore. “And it is not just a threat to our history – it is a threat to our strength. ”

At least 26 states have banned books for pushing what conservatives argue is critical race theory, a legal framework taught in colleges that explores how racism is embedded in most American institutions. 

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) signed legislation prohibiting schools from spending public funding on diversity, equity and inclusion programs – or, what his office called “discriminatory initiatives.” DeSantis is expected to announce a 2024 presidential campaign this week.

Additionally, 474 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures around the nation, according to the ACLU. 

Tags maryland Ron DeSantis Wes Moore

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. These are the biggest sticking points in the debt ceiling fight
  2. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  3. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  4. Trump on Tim Scott: ‘Big step up’ from DeSantis
  5. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  6. McCarthy’s PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  7. Colorado River basin states reach agreement on water cutbacks
  8. Bowman says he will ‘stay as far away’ from Greene as possible
  9. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  10. Anti-Putin group claims it has ‘liberated’ town inside Russia’s Belgorod ...
  11. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  12. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  13. GOP Rep. Byron Donalds on NAACP’s Florida travel advisory: ‘This is ...
  14. South Carolina Democrats demand apology from GOP governor for ‘hunt them with ...
  15. How an 81-year-old fisherman’s quest could transform public riverbed access ...
  16. Will Ukraine’s offensive model Desert Storm or the Battle of the Bulge?
  17. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  18. School may have violated students’ rights with book removals: Education ...
Load more

Video

See all Video