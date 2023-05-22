Florida Pride events canceled in wake of new laws, ‘unsafe’ climate

Organizers in Florida have canceled several events slated to take place during Pride Month due to new anti-LGBTQ laws signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), calling it an “unsafe” climate.

In a Facebook post, organizers based in St. Cloud, Fla., announced the decision to cancel a Pride event scheduled for next month due to the recent signing of the laws, saying that the new laws “have created a climate of fear and hostility” for LGBTQ residents in the state.

“This decision was not made lightly. We have been working hard to plan this event for months, and we were excited to celebrate our community with you,” the Bozanich Photography Collaborative wrote in their post. “However, we have recently become aware of a number of factors that make it unsafe to hold this event at this time.”

“We hope that you understand our decision,” the group added. “We will continue to work to create a safe and welcoming environment for LGBTQIA+ people in Florida.”

West Palm Beach NBC affiliate WPTV reported that local officials and organizers in Port St. Lucie, Fla., agreed last month to cancel its Pride parade and scale back other Pride month activities for those who are 21 years or older.

The cancellations come as a result of DeSantis, a 2024 GOP presidential hopeful, signing a slew of anti-LGBTQ bills into law last week. The new laws prohibit minors from accessing gender-affirming care, ban minors from attending an “adult live performance,” which includes drag shows, and prohibit transgender people from using public restrooms or locker rooms consistent with their gender identity.

One of the laws signed by DeSantis also expands on the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, now limiting the use of preferred pronouns in public schools.

The NAACP issued a formal travel advisory for Florida on Saturday, saying the state has become “hostile to Black Americans” under DeSantis’s leadership.

As other community organizations have canceled events, Florida’s Lake City Pride shared in a Facebook post that it “will never back down” and it “stood firm and united in fighting against the ‘Drag Ban.'”

“No unconstitutional law will keep us from celebrating our PRIDE event,” the post added.