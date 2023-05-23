$19M settlement reached in death of Colorado man killed by police during mental health crisis

The family of a Colorado man killed by police during a mental health crisis was awarded $19 million in a settlement announced Tuesday.

Police officers shot and killed Christian Glass, 22, in June 2022 after he called for roadside assistance when his SUV got stuck in the mountain town of Silver Plume, Colorado. His death prompted calls for reform in how police officers respond to individuals during a mental health crisis.

“The size of the settlement reflects the immense wrong and injustice committed by the officers that killed Christian, whose death has broken his family and left an immeasurable void,” attorneys for Glass’s family said in a press release. “Christian Glass should be alive today.”

“This settlement sends a message that such injustice will not be tolerated, and that those responsible will be held accountable — including those officers who stood by and failed to intervene to protect Christian,” they added.

In addition to the $19 million settlement with local and state agencies, the settlement also includes “impactful measures aimed at honoring Christian’s memory and effecting lasting change” in local and state agencies. These include changes to how police officers are trained to respond in crisis intervention situations, as well as dedication of a park to Glass in Clear Creek County.

“In addition, the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office has agreed to train and certify all its patrol officers in crisis intervention,” the attorneys said in a statement. “These agreements recognize the critical importance that law enforcement respond to emergencies, including situations involving mental health crises, with professionalism, empathy, and an emphasis on de-escalation.”

The Clear Creek County Sherriff’s office also apologized to Glass’s family in a statement Tuesday.

“The Clear Creek County Sheriff extends his deepest apologies to the family of Christian Glass,”the office said in a statement. “The Sheriff acknowledges that his officers failed to meet expectations in their response to Christian Glass when he called for assistance.”

Glass called for assistance after his vehicle was stuck and had initially told the dispatcher that he was being followed and other statements for which court documents say indicated he was having a mental health crisis. After trying to get Glass out of his car for an hour, court documents say that officers breached the car even though there was no indication that he was a danger.

After being tased and hit with beanbag rounds, Glass was repeatedly asked to drop a knife he was holding, court documents show. When he did not drop the knife, an officer fired his gun five times, killing him.