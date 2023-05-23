trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

State Watch — Sponsored By: Verizon

Texas AG calls on GOP state House leader to resign, alleging intoxication at work

by Julia Mueller - 05/23/23 4:44 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/23/23 4:44 PM ET

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday called for the Republican Speaker of the state House to resign, alleging he presided over the lawmakers “in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication.”

“After much consideration, it is with profound disappointment that I call on Speaker Dade Phelan to resign at the end of this legislative session,” Paxton said in a statement. “Texans were dismayed to witness his performance presiding over the Texas House in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication.”

A video shared by a local news outlet highlights that Phelan’s demeanor appeared to change while at the state House dais, with some words sounding slurred. The speaker’s office declined to comment to KXAN on the video, before the attorney general’s call to resign.

Paxton in his statement contended Phelan’s conduct “negatively impacted the legislative process and constitutes a failure to live up to his duty to the public.”

The attorney general argued further that Texans were “relying on the House to pass critical conservative priorities” but that Phelan’s ”failures as Speaker have created a credibility crisis for all Republican candidates and for our entire Party.” 

Paxton also asked the Texas House’s General Investigations Committee to open an investigation into Phelan “for violation of House rules, state law, and for conduct unbecoming his position.” 

The Hill has reached out to Phelan’s office for comment. 

Tags Dade Phelan Ken Paxton Ken Paxton resignation Texas

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump attacks Fox’s Laura Ingraham over ‘hit piece’ on his poll numbers 
  2. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  3. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  4. McConnell on possibility of default: ‘Everybody needs to relax’
  5. Greene wins auction for used McCarthy lip balm with $100K bid
  6. Special counsel eyeing Trump overseas business: reports
  7. GOP skepticism grows over Yellen’s June 1 debt ceiling deadline
  8. Whitmer signs Michigan’s red flag law; AG calls out defiant sheriffs
  9. House Republicans cancel markups for spending bills amid debt ceiling talks
  10. Ukraine says Russia moved nukes near border as raid stretches into second day
  11. Texas AG calls on GOP state House leader to resign, alleging intoxication at ...
  12. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  13. Boebert on birth control: 'It's cheaper to have a kid'
  14. Supreme Court punts Section 230 debate back to Congress
  15. Illinois GOP legislator threatens violence if state passes all-gender bathroom ...
  16. Court sets hearing to consider suspending debt limit law as unconstitutional
  17. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declares ‘state of emergency’ for public ...
  18. House overturns Biden truck pollution rule
Load more