Texas AG calls on GOP state House leader to resign, alleging intoxication at work

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday called for the Republican Speaker of the state House to resign, alleging he presided over the lawmakers “in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication.”

“After much consideration, it is with profound disappointment that I call on Speaker Dade Phelan to resign at the end of this legislative session,” Paxton said in a statement. “Texans were dismayed to witness his performance presiding over the Texas House in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication.”

A video shared by a local news outlet highlights that Phelan’s demeanor appeared to change while at the state House dais, with some words sounding slurred. The speaker’s office declined to comment to KXAN on the video, before the attorney general’s call to resign.

Paxton in his statement contended Phelan’s conduct “negatively impacted the legislative process and constitutes a failure to live up to his duty to the public.”

The attorney general argued further that Texans were “relying on the House to pass critical conservative priorities” but that Phelan’s ”failures as Speaker have created a credibility crisis for all Republican candidates and for our entire Party.”

Paxton also asked the Texas House’s General Investigations Committee to open an investigation into Phelan “for violation of House rules, state law, and for conduct unbecoming his position.”

The Hill has reached out to Phelan’s office for comment.