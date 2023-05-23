trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

State Watch — Sponsored By: Verizon

City council approves robot dogs for LAPD

by Julia Mueller - 05/23/23 8:26 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/23/23 8:26 PM ET
AP Photo/Josh Reynolds
Marc Raibert, left rear, founder and chair of Boston Dynamics watches one of the company’s Spot robots during a demonstration, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at their facilities in Waltham, Mass.(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

The Los Angeles City council on Tuesday approved a “robot dog” for use by the LA Police Department.

The council voted 8-4 to approve the donation of a “Quadruped Unmanned Ground Vehicle” despite criticism from the public ahead of the vote. 

The council’s site says the tech, valued at $277,917, comes from the Los Angeles Police Foundation, a non-profit that says it’s geared toward supporting the LAPD. Boston Dynamics, a robotics design company, is manufacturing the devices.

“Your taking public comment is clearly performative. After listening to overwhelming public comments, you vote the opposite way. New York City and San Francisco have already rejected these robot dogs. The LAPD does not need military weapons,” said one local resident who called into the committee for public comment via phone. 

“This item is being painted as merely an acceptance of a donation, but it really represents an expansion of the current boundaries around policing and surveillance,” said LA Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez.

The donation is geared at enhancing officer safety, according to a filing, as it can be deployed into high-risk incidents before officers. But opponents argue it could be used unfairly against communities of color.

The New York Police Department rolled out similar tech back in 2021 and then canceled its use after backlash. A robotic dog reportedly rejoined the force last month.

The New York City Fire Department last year moved to use the robot dogs to assist with search-and-rescue missions. San Francisco last year also canceled a plan to allow police robots to use lethal force.

Tags California city council LA City Council Los Angeles robot dogs

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  2. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  3. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  4. Trump faces intensifying legal problems
  5. South Carolina Senate passes abortion ban, setting up Supreme Court showdown
  6. Trump attacks Fox’s Laura Ingraham over ‘hit piece’ on his poll numbers 
  7. Whitmer signs Michigan’s red flag law; AG calls out defiant sheriffs
  8. Amanda Gorman says her inaugural poem has been banned by Miami-Dade school
  9. McConnell on possibility of default: ‘Everybody needs to relax’
  10. GOP debt ceiling negotiators say day ended with ‘significant gap’ between ...
  11. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to DeSantis: 'Have you lost your mind?'
  12. Texas AG calls on GOP state House leader to resign, alleging intoxication at ...
  13. Here’s how Biden can avoid default and a constitutional crisis 
  14. Greene wins auction for used McCarthy lip balm with $100K bid
  15. House Ethics concludes Swalwell probe into link to Chinese spy, taking no action
  16. Democrats fume that White House isn’t demanding tax hikes in debt fight
  17. House Republicans cancel markups for spending bills amid debt ceiling talks
  18. Typhoon Mawar closes in on Guam as residents shelter, military sends away ships
Load more