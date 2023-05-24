trending:

Man arrested at Virginia preschool said he was ‘making his way to the CIA,’ police say

by Julia Mueller - 05/24/23 10:30 AM ET
A Florida man found trespassing Tuesday at a Virginia preschool told officers he was “making his way to the CIA,” and firearms were found in a search of his vehicle, police say. 

Eric Sandow, 32, was detained after police say he was found trespassing at the Dolley Madison Preschool in McLean, Va., according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

“Officers found the unarmed man who said he was making his way to the CIA,” police said. The Central Intelligence Agency headquarters is also located in McLean, just a short distance from the preschool.

A search of the man’s vehicle turned up two firearms, including an AK-47, according to the police department. Sandow was charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property.

The Hill has reached out to the CIA for comment.

