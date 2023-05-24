Newsom bashes DeSantis bid: We don’t want to ‘Make America Florida’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) bashed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) presidential bid in an email fundraising pitch for President Biden on Wednesday, saying the country should not “make America Florida.”

Newsom said in the email, sent just ahead of DeSantis’s announcement that he is running for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, that DeSantis’s political operation is starting out with more than $100 million, and everyone needs to play a role to stop him from becoming president.

He said freedom is “under attack” in Florida under DeSantis, with books being banned, voter laws becoming stricter and abortion bans being implemented.

“So no. We are not going to ‘Make America Florida.’ But Joe Biden cannot stop Trump AND DeSantis alone. He needs all of us,” Newsom said.

DeSantis joined the GOP race for president after months of speculation that he would enter. He has consistently placed in second in most polling among current and potential Republican candidates.

Newsom and DeSantis have previously sparred on multiple occasions over policies they have enacted in their states.

The California governor released an ad in Florida after DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education Act, better known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. He invited Floridians to either push back against the laws in Florida or move to California, which he said still believes in “freedom, freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate and the freedom to love.”

Newsom also challenged DeSantis to a debate in September after DeSantis had two planes of migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.

“Since you have only one overriding need — attention — let’s take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day,” Newsom tweeted at the time.