Obama cheers Minnesota reforms: ‘A giant leap forward’

by Julia Shapero - 05/26/23 2:16 PM ET
Former President Obama touted several new Minnesota laws as a “giant leap forward” and a “reminder that elections have consequences” on Friday after the Democrat-controlled Legislature concluded a jam-packed session earlier this week.

“Earlier this year, Democrats took control of the State Senate by one seat after winning a race by just 321 votes,” Obama tweeted. “It gave Democrats control of both chambers of the state legislature and the governor’s mansion.”

“Since then, Minnesota has made progress on a whole host of issues — from protecting abortion rights and new gun safety measures to expanding access to the ballot and reducing child poverty,” he continued. “These laws will make a real difference in the lives of Minnesotans.”

“It’s a reminder that, while the pace of change can often be slow, a small group of people can still help us take a giant leap forward — but only if we vote,” Obama added.

The state passed a variety of Democratic priorities this session, including legalizing recreational marijuana, codifying reproductive freedom as a fundamental right, and implementing universal background checks on firearm purchases and other gun safety measures. 

Gov. Tim Walz (D) similarly celebrated what he called a “historic” legislative session.

“The work we’ve done over the last five months will make a generational impact on our state,” he said in a statement Monday.

