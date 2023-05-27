California Democrats take convention stage amid turmoil over Feinstein

California Democrats are gathering this weekend for their state convention amid divisions within the party concerning the future of Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat.

Party officials, delegates, and other attendees are expected to project a show of unity as Golden State Democrats gear up for a fierce battle to win back the House and keep the White House next year.

But the convention also comes at a critical juncture for the state party itself, as Democratic leaders in and out of office face rising pressure for Feinstein to retire, and the primary for her seat turns into a battle between the progressive and establishment wings.

“I know that on an interpersonal level and in small groups, obviously it’s something that comes up all the time,” said Jed Leano, a delegate who is running for state Assembly.

“How much that’s going to be addressed publicly, I’m frankly not sure.”

Primarily, the conference for new delegates is a chance for members of the party to meet in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, honor legacy Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and for activists and officials to discuss organizing strategies for the coming year.

It’s also a forum for Californians to showcase their accomplishments in hopes of directing the national conversation in a more progressive direction, sources in the state say.

As the tides turn to 2024, delegates are tasked with bringing issues to the table and rallying grassroots and institutional organizations around them, while also drawing attention to areas that don’t always get a big platform.

“We have to answer some basic fundamental questions about where are we on some big progressive issues like a Green New Deal [and] health care,” said Leano.

Multiple Democrats in the state pointed to housing and homelessness as their top agenda items, with crime, policing, and public safety as interconnected issues. Rising crime across big cities has dominated the election off-cycle, where Democratic candidates have outlined vastly different strategies to keep people safe.

It’s become an increased focus in Los Angeles, the site of the Convention Center gathering, as Mayor Karen Bass (D) looks to define the contours of her first term as the city’s top executive.

“All people say that we need housing for all Californians. The challenge is how do we get there? Homelessness is disproportionally a problem in the state of California, and this is a Democratic-run state,” Leano added.

While Democrats expect Bass, an ally of President Biden and former member of Congress, to draw significant attention, the venue is also a good setting to assess who is ready for prime time.

Democrats acknowledge it will be hard to hold such a large public event without addressing the elephant in the room: Feinstein herself.

The 89-year-old senator’s age has raised questions about her competency and timeline to retire from her longstanding perch on Capitol Hill. As she has been away from Washington recovering from a shingles diagnosis, other Democrats have speculated about when she will step down. Those concerns are relevant as key decisions on the Senate Judiciary Committee are left unanswered.

A survey released this week by IGS/UC Berkeley shows the topic is on the minds of California residents as well. According to the poll, the vast majority of respondents said the senator is not in a position to continue her duties in office.

“Two thirds of the registered voters polled (67%) agreed with the statement, ‘Feinstein’s latest illness underlines the fact that she is no longer fit to continue serving in the U.S. Senate.’ Agreement extends to voters of all political stripes,” the poll reads.

While Feinstein’s fitness has been driving talks in Washington and on the West Coast, some say that it’s likely to be more of a closed-door topic during the convention, the kind of thing that attendees talk about quietly during meeting breaks, rather than addressing it in a formal way.

The optics are particularly delicate because there’s already a tight and crowded primary underway to fill her seat. For now, the three serious candidates — Reps. Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee — have sidestepped the issue, careful not to draw unnecessary controversy to an already sensitive subject that has divided the party.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), a progressive who endorsed Lee, was the first Democrat to call for Feinstein to resign and has been applauded by some on the left. Others, however, have questioned the move and are more cautious about weighing in on her future.

The House lawmakers competing to take over her seat, however, are expected to promote their respective candidacies over the holiday weekend. Schiff, who is perceived as the most moderate potential primary candidate, and Lee, who many consider the most liberal, have used the days-long convention as part of a campaign pitch.

“We have to ask ourselves, are we leading the way on the big-ticket items? To what levels and to what extent are we willing to push for those things?” said Leano. “The vacancy is a big example of that.”

Another major figure, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), a rising star and one of the forum’s biggest draws, has raised his profile by strongly rebuking his Republican counterparts’ attempts to roll back protections for residents in other places.

His efforts to call out governors from a variety of GOP-led states, including Florida, home to newly announced Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis (R), has been met with a mixed reception within his party, with some saying they’re glad he’s sounding the alarm at an important time and others whispering about his motives.

“Our governor clearly has been out on a national level over the last couple of months speaking out against racism and speaking out against bans on abortion,” said Brandon Black, a Sacramento-based strategist and delegate to the California Democratic Party.

“You see California leaders right now stepping up to the plate being like, hey, no, this isn’t okay. This isn’t who we are as a country, this isn’t who we are as a society,” he added.

Newsom could take on an important role in 2024, as Democrats say the delegate-rich state will be a critical marker of where the party’s values and the majority of voters stand. It’s also likely to present a contrast to the GOP’s agenda.

“While our Nation continues to face extreme MAGA Republicans who are working hard to roll back our effort to build progress, the Biden Administration continues to deliver for the American people,” a memo outlining the convention’s mission reads.

One of the most immediate split screens has played out all week, as Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has pushed back against Democrats’ attempts to reach a debt ceiling deal.

Democrats have blasted the GOP California Speaker as harmful to Americans for wanting to add additional requirements to social safety net programs. The back-and-forth has continued with McCarthy being a main target of progressives’ ire as lawmakers continue to negotiate just days ahead of a default.

“For this particular convention, you’re going to see much more unity,” said Black.