Noem calls for South Dakota college board to ban drag shows, remove preferred pronouns

by Jared Gans - 05/27/23 8:13 AM ET
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Greg Nash
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) speaks with Steve Yates of the America First Policy Institute during an event to discuss China policy on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) called on the board that oversees the state’s public colleges and universities to prohibit drag shows on campus and remove references to pronouns that do not match a person’s gender assigned at birth in school materials. 

Noem said in a letter to the South Dakota Board of Regents on Thursday that the board should take a series of steps to make the state an “example to the nation of what quality higher education should look like.” 

As well as the drag show ban and the removal of “preferred pronouns,” the steps include eliminating any policy or procedure that prevents students from exercising their right to free speech and raising the graduation rate from the current 47 percent to at least 65 percent by 2028. 

Noem also called on the board to take more steps to partner with businesses on registered apprenticeship programs, find ways to make college more affordable, require courses in American government and U.S. history and review all funding for university centers and donations to ensure no money is coming from China. 

“For the last several decades, many states have allowed liberal ideologies to poison their universities and colleges. Once a hotbed of ideological diversity, debate, and the pursuit of truth and discovery, many institutions have become one-sided, close-minded, and focused on feelings rather than facts,” Noem said. 

She said South Dakota needs to lead by example in ensuring that students are prepared to enter the world after college. 

Noem has previously taken steps restricting the rights of transgender individuals. She signed bills into law in February that prohibited transgender student athletes from competing on women’s and girls’ sports teams and banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth. 

Conservative governors across the country have taken a wide range of steps placing restrictions on transgender individuals, especially younger people, arguing the moves are necessary to protect children from being sexualized or exposed to certain topics that are not age appropriate. 

Noem also announced on Friday that she has created a whistleblower hotline for students, faculty, parents and taxpayers to report “concerns” at institutions of higher education in the state. 

“Our children are our future, and South Dakota universities and technical colleges should best prepare them for our future,” she said. “As I work with our Board of Regents and Board of Technical Education to chart our path for higher education, we are giving students, faculty, and parents this tool to help voice any concerns so that they can be addressed.”

