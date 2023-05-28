trending:

School bus collides with tanker in South Carolina, video shows

by Talia Naquin - 05/28/23 6:05 AM ET
GILBERT, South Carolina (WJW) – More than a dozen children are recovering after their school bus collided with a tanker in Gilbert, South Carolina, on Thursday.

The accident sent 18 people, 17 of them children, to the hospital, according to local news outlet WIS-TV.

Footage captured by a nearby surveillance camera shows the bus coming to a stop at an intersection while the tanker approaches from the left. The bus then pulls into the intersection and is struck by the tanker.

Bystanders are soon seen running toward the site of the crash.

Emergency crews later responded to the scene and transported the injured children and the adult to the Lexington Medical Center for treatment. All have since been released, a spokesperson told the Associated Press.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Gilbert is about 30 miles (49 kilometers) southwest of South Carolina’s capital of Columbia.

