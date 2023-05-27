Trump throws support behind Texas AG, calls impeachment vote an ‘unfair process’

Former President Trump threw his support behind Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) on Saturday, as the embattled state official faces potential impeachment over allegations of misconduct.

“The RINO Speaker of the House of Texas, Dade Phelan, who is barely a Republican at all and failed the test on voter integrity, wants to impeach one of the most hard working and effective Attorney Generals in the United States, Ken Paxton, who just won re-election with a large number of American Patriots strongly voting for him,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“You would think that any issue would have been fully adjudicated by the voters of Texas, especially when that vote was so conclusive,” he added.

Paxton, who has been under criminal indictment since 2015 over conduct from before he took office, was reelected in 2018 and 2022.

A team of four former state prosecutors commissioned by the GOP-led Texas House revealed the results of their monthslong investigation into the state attorney general on Wednesday, alleging, among other things, that he took bribes and fired the deputies who reported it.

The House is set to vote on the articles of impeachment against Paxton on Saturday afternoon. If the chamber votes in favor of impeachment, Paxton is required by Texas law to step aside while he awaits trial in the state Senate.

Paxton has denied the allegations and called for protests, claiming that state lawmakers are attempting to overturn the will of the voters who reelected him. Trump echoed these claims on Saturday.

“Hopefully Republicans in the Texas House will agree that this is a very unfair process that should not be allowed to happen or proceed—I will fight you if it does,” the former president said in another Truth Social post. “It is the Radical Left Democrats, RINOS, and Criminals that never stop.”

“ELECTION INTERFERENCE! Free Ken Paxton, let them wait for the next election!” he added.