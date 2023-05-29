trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Texas lawmakers send school safety bill to Gov. Abbott’s desk a year after Uvalde shooting

by Julia Mueller - 05/29/23 10:53 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/29/23 10:53 AM ET
Greg Abbott
FILE – Texas Governor Greg Abbott passes in front of a memorial outside Robb Elementary School to honor the victims killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, May 29, 2022. Abbott again said on Thursday, July 14, 2022, he was initially misled about the police response to the Uvalde school massacre, calling it “shocking” that newly leaked video of officers hesitating for more than an hour does not match what he had first described to the public as a swift and brave confrontation. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)

State lawmakers in Texas on Sunday approved a school safety bill, sending the proposal to the governor’s desk one year after the mass shooting massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Texas House Bill 3 would require mental health training for school district employees who regularly interact with students and require at least one armed security officer at all campuses during regular school hours, among other provisions.

The Texas House passed the bill in a 93-49 vote Sunday, and it cleared the Senate shortly after. It now heads to Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) desk for signature. 

The bill goes before Abbott just over a year after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at the elementary school May 24, 2022. The Texas Tribune first reported the bill’s passage.

The police response to the Uvalde shooting drew scrutiny, and the tragedy renewed discourse over gun control and safety for children in schools. 

“Too many schools, too many everyday places have become killing fields in communities across America. And in each place, we hear the same message: ‘Do something. For God’s sake, just do something,’” President Biden said in remarks to mark the shooting’s anniversary, urging “It’s time to act.”

The Texas House has been in the headlines frequently in recent weeks. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called for the state Speaker to resign, and then a House investigative panel voted to impeach Paxton for a separate matter.

Tags Greg Abbott Greg Abbott Gun control Joe Biden Ken Paxton school safety texas Texas Legislature Uvalde Uvalde school shooting

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
  2. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  3. Roy Blunt says Merrick Garland confirmation would’ve been ‘mistake for him ...
  4. Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham after Ukraine comments
  5. Supreme Court preview: the major decisions still to come
  6. Cruz pans McCarthy’s claim debt deal has nothing for Dems: ‘There are $4 ...
  7. Wagner founder scores bloody political victory in Bakhmut 
  8. Trump criticizes Texas Gov. Abbott for silence on impeachment of AG Ken Paxton
  9. Debt deal text released as leaders corral votes 
  10. The Memo: Trump and his primary rivals get set for fight over Ukraine
  11. Business groups endorse debt limit deal as McCarthy scrambles for votes 
  12. Why I believe RFK Jr. will be the 2024 Democratic nominee
  13. McCarthy on debt deal: Jeffries says there’s ‘not one thing in the bill for ...
  14. Chip Roy blasts Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal as ‘turd-sandwich’ 
  15. Biden, McCarthy face potential revolt over debt ceiling deal
  16. Graham blasts defense spending in debt ceiling deal as ‘a joke’
  17. Five high-profile Trump supporters who’ve switched to Ron DeSantis
  18. Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court justices are ‘in a fact-free zone as well as ...
Load more

Video

See all Video