Texas lawmakers send school safety bill to Gov. Abbott’s desk a year after Uvalde shooting

State lawmakers in Texas on Sunday approved a school safety bill, sending the proposal to the governor’s desk one year after the mass shooting massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Texas House Bill 3 would require mental health training for school district employees who regularly interact with students and require at least one armed security officer at all campuses during regular school hours, among other provisions.

The Texas House passed the bill in a 93-49 vote Sunday, and it cleared the Senate shortly after. It now heads to Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) desk for signature.

The bill goes before Abbott just over a year after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at the elementary school May 24, 2022. The Texas Tribune first reported the bill’s passage.

The police response to the Uvalde shooting drew scrutiny, and the tragedy renewed discourse over gun control and safety for children in schools.

“Too many schools, too many everyday places have become killing fields in communities across America. And in each place, we hear the same message: ‘Do something. For God’s sake, just do something,’” President Biden said in remarks to mark the shooting’s anniversary, urging “It’s time to act.”

