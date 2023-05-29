trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Texas lawmakers send anti-DEI bill to Abbott’s desk

by Sarah Fortinsky - 05/29/23 3:51 PM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 05/29/23 3:51 PM ET

Texas lawmakers have moved to ban diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts at publicly funded universities in the state.

Both chambers approved final language of a broad anti-DEI bill Sunday and sent it to Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) desk for his signature. If he signs the bill, Texas would become the second state in the country to enact such legislation, joining Florida. 

The legislation, titled Senate Bill 17, would require Texas universities to get rid of their DEI offices, programs and mandatory trainings in the next six months. It would also require that all hiring practices be “color-blind and sex-neutral.” 

The bill would not, however, affect admissions, course curriculum, student organizations, faculty research or data collection. In the final version of the measure, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board is mandated to conduct a study every two years documenting the effect the changes have on enrollment, retention and graduation of students, broken down by race, sex and ethnicity. 

“The days of political oaths, compelled speech, and racial profiling in university hiring are behind us,” state Sen. Brandon Creighton (R), who sponsored the measure, said in a statement to The Texas Tribune. “Moving forward, Texas will prioritize the advancement of the most qualified individuals and endorse policies that promote diversity and equality for our great state.”

The final version of the bill is similar to the version the Texas House approved a week ago. The conference committee eliminated a provision that would ensure DEI employees be reassigned to other positions with similar pay. The final version struck that provision, instead saying universities may provide letters of recommendation to DEI employees. 

In February, Abbott instructed state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring and and warned public university leaders that using DEI policies are illegal, arguing they violate anti-discrimination laws. 

Tags diversity equity and inclusion Greg Abbott Greg Abbott Texas

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  2. DeSantis Disney governing board appointee quits a few months into job
  3. McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
  4. DeSantis blasts debt ceiling deal he says leaves US ‘careening toward ...
  5. Supreme Court preview: the major decisions still to come
  6. Trump wishes happy Memorial Day to those fighting ‘misfits and lunatic ...
  7. Roy Blunt says Merrick Garland confirmation would’ve been ‘mistake for him ...
  8. Ramaswamy embraces ‘outsider’ label as he takes on Trump
  9. Texas lawmakers send anti-DEI bill to Abbott’s desk
  10. Wagner founder scores bloody political victory in Bakhmut 
  11. Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham after Ukraine comments
  12. McCarthy on debt deal: Jeffries says there’s ‘not one thing in the bill for ...
  13. Cruz pans McCarthy’s claim debt deal has nothing for Dems: ‘There are $4 ...
  14. Trump criticizes Texas Gov. Abbott for silence on impeachment of AG Ken Paxton
  15. Why I believe RFK Jr. will be the 2024 Democratic nominee
  16. Debt deal text released as leaders corral votes 
  17. Graham blasts defense spending in debt ceiling deal as ‘a joke’
  18. WSJ: DeSantis would benefit from a little humor
Load more

Video

See all Video