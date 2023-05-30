Minnesota governor signs bill legalizing recreational marijuana

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) signed a bill legalizing recreational marijuana on Tuesday, making the North Star State the 23rd in the nation to fully legalize the substance.

“We’ve known for too long that prohibiting the use of cannabis hasn’t worked,” Walz said in a statement. “By legalizing adult-use cannabis, we’re expanding our economy, creating jobs, and regulating the industry to keep Minnesotans safe.”

The legislation allows adults 21 and older to carry up to 2 ounces of marijuana in public and possess up to 2 pounds at home, starting Aug. 1. It will also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions and create a board to examine expunging or resentencing felony cannabis convictions.

“Legalizing adult-use cannabis and expunging or resentencing cannabis convictions will strengthen communities,” Walz added. “This is the right move for Minnesota.”

However, the bill’s sponsor, state Rep. Zach Stephenson (D-Coon Rapids), has warned it will likely take time to expunge criminal records and get licensed dispensaries up and running in the state.

The Minnesota Bureau of Apprehensions has previously said the earliest it would be able to expunge all records would be by August 2024.

Efforts to legalize recreational marijuana use had previously been held up in the Minnesota Senate, which was controlled by Republican lawmakers until this year.