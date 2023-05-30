trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Minnesota governor signs bill legalizing recreational marijuana

by Julia Shapero - 05/30/23 4:07 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/30/23 4:07 PM ET
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, middle, signs a bill to legalize recreational marijuana for people over the age of 21, making Minnesota the 23rd state to do so, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) signed a bill legalizing recreational marijuana on Tuesday, making the North Star State the 23rd in the nation to fully legalize the substance.

“We’ve known for too long that prohibiting the use of cannabis hasn’t worked,” Walz said in a statement. “By legalizing adult-use cannabis, we’re expanding our economy, creating jobs, and regulating the industry to keep Minnesotans safe.”

The legislation allows adults 21 and older to carry up to 2 ounces of marijuana in public and possess up to 2 pounds at home, starting Aug. 1. It will also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions and create a board to examine expunging or resentencing felony cannabis convictions.

“Legalizing adult-use cannabis and expunging or resentencing cannabis convictions will strengthen communities,” Walz added. “This is the right move for Minnesota.”

However, the bill’s sponsor, state Rep. Zach Stephenson (D-Coon Rapids), has warned it will likely take time to expunge criminal records and get licensed dispensaries up and running in the state.

The Minnesota Bureau of Apprehensions has previously said the earliest it would be able to expunge all records would be by August 2024.

Efforts to legalize recreational marijuana use had previously been held up in the Minnesota Senate, which was controlled by Republican lawmakers until this year.

Tags Marijuana marijuana legalization Minnesota recreational marijuana Tim Walz Tim Walz

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  2. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  3. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  4. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  5. Trump escalates attacks on judges amid increasing legal scrutiny
  6. Here are the House Republicans who said they will vote against debt ceiling bill
  7. Cruz condemns sweeping anti-gay Uganda law as ‘horrific’ and ‘wrong’
  8. Watch live: House Rules Committee holds hearing on debt ceiling bill
  9. Did we just dodge a recession?
  10. Justice tops Manchin by 22 points in new poll on Senate race
  11. Manchin pipeline in debt ceiling deal prompts Democratic pushback
  12. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  13. GOP Oversight chair to launch contempt proceedings against FBI director
  14. Colleges squirm under anti-diversity, equity and inclusion pressure
  15. Key House conservative on debt deal: ‘There’s a reason Mitt Romney supports ...
  16. Americans owe $1 trillion in credit card debt
  17. Jeffries vows Democrats will deliver House votes to prevent default
  18. Two House Democrats to miss debt ceiling vote
Load more

Video

See all Video