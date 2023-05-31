trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Republican Nevada governor signs abortion protections legislation

by Lauren Sforza - 05/31/23 9:38 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/31/23 9:38 AM ET
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, right, speaks in Carson City, Nev., on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo on Tuesday became one of the first Republican governors to sign a bill protecting access to abortion for out-of-state patients and in-state providers.  

Lombardo, who ousted Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak as Nevada governor last year, signed legislation Tuesday that codifies a Sisolak executive order banning state agencies from helping out-of-state investigations into abortion patients who are from a different state. The bill will also make sure that medical governing boards and commissions do not discipline those who provide abortions.

The Associated Press reported that Lombardo vowed on the campaign trail to respect a 1990 referendum vote that enshrined the right to an abortion up to 24 weeks.

Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro (D), who sponsored the bill, applauded Lombardo for sticking to his campaign promises.  

“Today, #SB131 was signed by Governor Lombardo,” she said in a tweet, adding, “I want thank him for following through on his commitment to ensure that Nevada won’t participate in prosecutions of women who come here to exercise their reproductive rights.”

Two Republican women also joined Democratic state lawmakers in voting for the bill, a move that the Nevada GOP said it was “horrified” by. Earlier this month, the Democratic-led state Legislature also advanced a resolution that would codify abortion rights up to 24 weeks in the state constitution, the AP reported.  

Lombardo was endorsed by the National Right to Life Committee and was the only Republican to defeat a state incumbent Democrat in the 2022 election.

He joins only a handful of other Republicans who have signed legislation protecting abortion access, including Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, according to an AP analysis.  

Tags abortion abortion access Joe Lombardo Nevada Nicole Cannizzaro Steve Sisolak

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  2. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  3. McCarthy’s future on the line as he whips debt ceiling deal
  4. Ocasio-Cortez says she’s voting against debt limit bill
  5. McConnell to face off with conservative opponents on debt ceiling bill
  6. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  7. Trump slams his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
  8. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  9. White House, GOP both claim victory on student loans in debt limit bill
  10. Live coverage: Debt limit deal hangs on bipartisan backing in House
  11. Greene leaning toward yes on ‘s— sandwich’ debt bill — but she also ...
  12. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  13. Minor miracle: Conservatives got a win out of a debt-ceiling showdown
  14. House Republican says there won’t be a default if debt bill fails
  15. Manhattan DA pushes back on Trump attempt to move hush money case to federal ...
  16. How Moscow drone attack helps ‘shatter the myth’ of Putin’s war 
  17. GOP Oversight chair to launch contempt proceedings against FBI director
  18. Republican Nevada governor signs abortion protections legislation
Load more

Video

See all Video