ATF: Marijuana users in Minnesota can’t own firearms despite new law

by Lauren Sforza - 05/31/23 2:13 PM ET
A bag filled with marijuana buds called Ice Cream Cake is displayed in the showroom of the Portland Cannabis Market in Portland, Ore., on March 31, 2023. Oregon, which has huge stockpiles of marijuana, should prepare for the U.S. government eventually legalizing the drug and position the state as a national leader in the industry, state auditors said Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Just one day after Minnesota legalized the recreational use of marijuana, an agency that regulates the use of firearms warned that any current user of marijuana is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.  

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (AFT) field office in St. Paul, Minn., issued the clarification Tuesday shortly after Gov. Tim Walz (D) signed a bill legalizing recreational marijuana. The clarification states that under federal law, current users of marijuana are prohibited from possessing, receiving, transporting or shipping firearms or ammunition.  

“Until marijuana is legalized federally, firearms owners and possessors should be mindful that it remains federally illegal to mix marijuana with firearms and ammunition,” Jeff Reed, ATF’s acting special agent in charge of the St. Paul Field Division, said in a statement.

“As regulators of the firearms industry and enforcers of firearms laws, we felt it was important to remind Minnesotans of this distinction as the marijuana laws adjust here in the State of Minnesota.” 

According to an analysis by the RAND Corporation, nearly 40 percent of residents in Minnesota reported owning a gun between 2007 and 2016. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 18 percent of Americans reported using marijuana in 2019.  

The agency said that those looking to purchase firearms must attest whether they are a user of marijuana on their applications. The agency also noted that there is no exception for those who marijuana for medical purposes.  

On Tuesday, Minnesota became the 23rd state in the nation to fully legalize marijuana, allowing those 21 and older to carry up to 2 ounces of marijuana and possess 2 pounds of the substance at home beginning Aug. 1.  

“We’ve known for too long that prohibiting the use of cannabis hasn’t worked,” Walz said in a statement. “By legalizing adult-use cannabis, we’re expanding our economy, creating jobs, and regulating the industry to keep Minnesotans safe.” 

