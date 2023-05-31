trending:

Abbott appoints interim attorney general following Paxton impeachment 

by Julia Mueller - 05/31/23 5:50 PM ET
In the wake of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment, Gov. Greg Abbott (right) appointed former Texas Secretary of State John Scott (left) as interim AG. (Associated Press/Getty Images)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has appointed an interim attorney general to fill in for Ken Paxton (R) after the state House impeached him on allegations of misconduct and potential crimes.

Abbott’s office announced John Scott, who previously served as Texas Secretary of State, will serve as attorney general until a decision in the state Senate impeachment trial is reached.

“John Scott has the background and experience needed to step in as a short-term interim Attorney General during the time the Attorney General has been suspended from duty,” Abbott said in the release.

“His decades of experience and expertise in litigation will help guide him while serving as the state’s top law enforcement officer,” the governor continued. “I appoint John Scott for this role based on the Texas Constitution to serve for a temporary period during the Texas Senate’s resolution of the impeachment proceedings.”

The statement notes the impeachment but doesn’t mention Paxton by name.

The Texas House voted to impeach Paxton on 20 counts after a state House investigative committee advanced impeachment articles, alleging Paxton misused official information, abused his official powers and retaliated against whistleblowers, among other accusations.

Paxton was immediately suspended from his top attorney post, pending a trial in the Texas Senate. The trial, set to begin no later than Aug. 28, could result in Paxton’s permanent removal.

He called the impeachment “illegal, unfounded and unethical,” and has argued that the claims against him are false.

