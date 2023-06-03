Colorado governor signs bill banning manufacture, sale of ‘ghost guns’

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed a bill on Friday banning the manufacture and sale of “ghost guns,” — unserialized firearms that are privately made or put together through gun kits that are generally hard to trace.

The new law, which the governor signed on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, also establishes a process for anyone with a “ghost gun” to have it legally registered.

“Every Coloradan deserves to feel safe in their homes, schools, and communities without fear of gun violence,” Polis said in a statement.

“I am proud of the achievements reached this year to improve gun safety and reduce crime, but the work is not done,” he added. “In order to make Colorado one of the top ten safest states, we must continue to come together to build on these public safety accomplishments.”

Polis signed into law several other gun control measures in April that established a three-day waiting period to obtain a firearm, raised the minimum age to purchase firearms to 21, reduced barriers to sue gun manufacturers and expanded the state’s red flag law.

With the new law, Colorado joins 11 other states that have banned the untraceable firearms, according to the gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.