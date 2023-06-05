California says Florida behind migrant flight to Sacramento

California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) said the state of Florida appears to be behind arranging a group of South American migrants that arrived at a church in Sacramento.

“Today I met with over a dozen migrants who were brought to Sacramento by private plane, with no prior arrangement or care in place,” Bonta said in a statement. “We are investigating the circumstances by which these individuals were brought to California.”

“We are also evaluating potential criminal or civil action against those who transported or arranged for the transport of these vulnerable immigrants,” he said. “While this is still under investigation, we can confirm these individuals were in possession of documentation purporting to be from the government of the State of Florida.”

Sixteen South American migrants who entered the country through Texas were dropped off outside the Roman Catholic church in Sacramento last week. Eddie Carmona, campaign director at faith-based organization PICO California, said the migrants had no idea where they were being dropped off, adding they “were lied to and intentionally deceived.”

Bonta suggested flying the migrants out to Sacramento could be “state-sanctioned kidnapping,” adding that California will welcome the individuals. He said the migrants were put through a “harrowing experience” during their transport to the California capital.

“While we continue to collect evidence, I want to say this very clearly: State-sanctioned kidnapping is not a public policy choice; it is immoral and disgusting,” he said. “We are a nation built by immigrants, and we must condemn the cruelty and hateful rhetoric of those, whether they are state leaders or private parties, who refuse to recognize humanity and who turn their backs on extending dignity and care to fellow human beings.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) also said an investigation is underway to learn who paid for the travel expenses of the migrants.

“We are working closely with the Mayor’s office, along with local and nonprofit partners to ensure the people who have arrived are treated with respect and dignity, and get to their intended destination as they pursue their immigration cases,” Newsom said in a statement last week.

The investigation comes as Republican governors, like Greg Abbott in Texas and Ron DeSantis in Florida, have repeatedly bused or flown migrants to Democratic-led cities throughout the United States.

The Hill has reached out to DeSantis for comment.