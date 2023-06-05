trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Adams looks to house migrants in private homes, houses of worship

by Julia Mueller - 06/05/23 6:29 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 06/05/23 6:29 PM ET
FILE – New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends a a news conference, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) on Monday unveiled a plan for houses of worship to shelter migrants in the city as Republican governors of Southern border states send migrants north to New York.

“As we continue to tackle this humanitarian crisis, I’m proud that through this new partnership with New York Disaster Interfaith Services, New York City’s faith community will be able to provide shelter to asylum-seekers in need at houses of worship throughout the five boroughs,” Adams said in a Monday announcement.

The two-year partnership will allow up to 50 houses of worship or other faith-based spaces to offer overnight shelter for up to 19 single adult men at each location, according to a release from the mayor’s office. 

The faith-based spaces will continue to offer their normal activities during the day, and the city will open five “daytime centers” for programming during the day. 

The program will increase the city’s space for migrants by nearly 1,000 beds and will “connect asylum seekers with local communities.”

Adams also said Monday that it’s his “vision” to “take the next step to … faith-based locales and then move to a private residence.” 

“There are residents who are suffering right now because of economic challenges. They have spare rooms,” Adams said. 

If there’s a way around certain rules, he said, “we can take that $4.2 billion — $4.3 [billion] maybe, now — that we potentially may have to spend and we can put it back in the pockets of everyday New Yorkers, everyday houses of worship, instead of putting it in the pockets of corporations.”

The city continues to care for more than 46,000 asylum-seekers, according to the mayor’s office.

The influx of migrants in part comes as GOP governors bus or fly thousands of migrants north to Democrat-led cities in protest of immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border — and amid the end of the pandemic-era Title 42 immigration policy.

“This influx of asylum seekers is a serious crisis, one that New York City is facing largely on our own. It’s unfair and it’s not right that New York is going through this,” Adams said, adding that through the end of May, the city has spent more than $1.2 billion on the crisis.

Adams had suggested last month that some of the migrants be housed in school gyms.

The mayor stressed that the current situation is not sustainable.

“We cannot continue to sustain this with the inflow that we’re receiving. So, because we are managing this, I don’t want anyone to believe that this is sustainable, because it is not,” he said, adding that “we need real immigration reform.”

Tags asylum seekers Eric Adams Eric Adams migrants New York New York City NYC

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Oversight leaders clash after viewing FBI document on Biden allegations
  2. Axelrod: Manchin is ‘dead man walking’ in West Virginia 
  3. Tim Scott booed on ‘The View’ for comments on DeSantis, Disney
  4. Ukraine’s counteroffensive appears to have started: Here’s what to know
  5. Robert Hanssen, most damaging spy in FBI history, found dead in prison cell
  6. McCarthy’s biggest victory yet comes with political price
  7. Fungi may offer ‘jaw-dropping’ solution to climate change
  8. Capitol Police stopped a children’s choir from singing the national ...
  9. Massive sargassum seaweed bloom takes surprising turn
  10. Newsom calls DeSantis a ‘small, pathetic man’ amid questions over migrant ...
  11. Former Trump attorney says he wouldn’t be surprised if no charges are filed ...
  12. Video disputes Boebert’s ‘no-show protest’ debt vote claim
  13. Milley says canceling drag show on military base was ‘absolute right thing to ...
  14. In Florida, doctors can cite Succubus but educators can’t teach Morrison
  15. Pence had his chance to take on Trump — he already missed it
  16. Cornel West announces 2024 run for president as People’s Party candidate
  17. No survivors found after plane that sparked fighter jet chase crashes in ...
  18. What’s keeping Jack Smith? 
Load more

Video

See all Video