California says second migrant plane landed in Sacramento after one linked to Florida

California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) said a second plane carrying migrants has landed in Sacramento, after a first flight last week was linked to Florida.

“This morning, a second flight of asylum seekers touched down in Sacramento. We’re investigating the circumstances by which they were brought to California. State-sanctioned kidnapping is immoral,” Bonta said Monday on Twitter.

Bonta said Monday that the state of Florida appeared to be behind an initial group of South American migrants who arrived in Sacramento via a private flight last week. The migrants from Venezuela and Colombia were then taken to a local church. Business Insider reports that the migrants on the most recent flight were also carrying paperwork linked to Florida.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday called Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) a “small, pathetic man” over last week’s flight. ““This isn’t Martha’s Vineyard. Kidnapping charges?” he asked on Twitter.

Last September, the Florida governor sent dozens of migrants from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., as part of a purported migrant relocation effort. The sheriff’s office in Bexar County, Texas, recently filed a criminal case with the county’s district attorney over the matter.

Several GOP governors have moved to bus or fly thousands migrants north to Democrat-led cities in protest of federal immigration policies at the U.S.-Mexico border.

DeSantis has yet to comment on the Sacramento flights.