trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

California says second migrant plane landed in Sacramento after one linked to Florida

by Julia Mueller - 06/06/23 9:05 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 06/06/23 9:05 AM ET

California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) said a second plane carrying migrants has landed in Sacramento, after a first flight last week was linked to Florida. 

“This morning, a second flight of asylum seekers touched down in Sacramento. We’re investigating the circumstances by which they were brought to California. State-sanctioned kidnapping is immoral,” Bonta said Monday on Twitter

Bonta said Monday that the state of Florida appeared to be behind an initial group of South American migrants who arrived in Sacramento via a private flight last week. The migrants from Venezuela and Colombia were then taken to a local church. Business Insider reports that the migrants on the most recent flight were also carrying paperwork linked to Florida.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday called Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) a “small, pathetic man” over last week’s flight. ““This isn’t Martha’s Vineyard. Kidnapping charges?” he asked on Twitter.

Last September, the Florida governor sent dozens of migrants from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., as part of a purported migrant relocation effort. The sheriff’s office in Bexar County, Texas, recently filed a criminal case with the county’s district attorney over the matter.

Several GOP governors have moved to bus or fly thousands migrants north to Democrat-led cities in protest of federal immigration policies at the U.S.-Mexico border.

DeSantis has yet to comment on the Sacramento flights.

Tags California Gavin Newsom Gavin Newsom migrants Rob Bonta Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Texas

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Oversight leaders clash after viewing FBI document on Biden allegations
  2. Axelrod: Manchin is ‘dead man walking’ in West Virginia 
  3. Mother fatally shot by neighbor after dispute over playing children, sheriff ...
  4. Texas sheriff calls for charges after DeSantis migrant flights
  5. Wray lands at center of GOP-FBI grudge match
  6. George Conway: It’d be ‘kind of fitting’ if Trump is jailed for ...
  7. Tim Scott booed on ‘The View’ for comments on DeSantis, Disney
  8. Fungi may offer ‘jaw-dropping’ solution to climate change
  9. In Florida, doctors can cite Succubus but educators can’t teach Morrison
  10. Human Rights Campaign declares national state of emergency for LGBTQ people
  11. Milley says canceling drag show on military base was ‘absolute right thing to ...
  12. Federal gun charges filed against mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher
  13. Manchin allies say Axelrod, Dems are crazy to count him out in West Virginia
  14. Lake Mead water level stalls as Lake Powell continues strong rise
  15. Ukraine’s counteroffensive appears to have started: Here’s what to know
  16. Freedom Caucus pumps brakes on talk of ousting Speaker McCarthy over debt bill
  17. Former Trump attorney says he wouldn’t be surprised if no charges are filed ...
  18. Robert Hanssen, most damaging spy in FBI history, found dead in prison cell
Load more

Video

See all Video