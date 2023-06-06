trending:

Atlanta City Council approves funding for so-called ‘Cop City’ project

by Julia Shapero - 06/06/23 9:56 AM ET
Protesters gather outside Atlanta City Hall ahead of a council vote over whether to approve public funding for the construction of a proposed police and firefighter training center, Monday, June 5, 2023. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

The Atlanta City Council approved funding Tuesday for the city’s controversial new police training center, which its opponents have dubbed “Cop City.”

The city council voted 11-4 to approve $31 million in funding for the sprawling 85-acre project, as well as a lease-back agreement that would reportedly see the city of Atlanta pay $36 million over the next 30 years to use the facility, according to the Associated Press.

The remaining funds for the $90 million Atlanta Public Safety Training Center — set to include a shooting range, a nature trail and a “mock village” for cops to practice raids — are expected to come from donations to the Atlanta Police Foundation.

The final vote came after about 14 hours of public comment, in which residents repeatedly expressed their disapproval of the project, AP reported.

Preliminary construction has already gotten underway on the facility, which was originally approved by the city council in 2021.

The training center has drawn a wide range of protesters, including anti-police brutality activists and environmentalists opposed to deforestation in the South River Forest. 

Confrontations between protesters and police have become increasingly violent in recent months. Police shot and killed an environmental activist during a raid on an encampment in the forest in January, and dozens of people have been charged with domestic terrorism, charges sparking first amendment concerns.

