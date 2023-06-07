Protesters scuffle as California school district makes Pride month decision

Demonstrators scuffled and exchanged blows outside of a California school district headquarters Tuesday as the district was deciding on whether to officially recognize June as Pride month.

Officers from the Glendale Police Department (GPD) had to separate LGBTQ supporters and protestors who were gathered in the parking lot of the Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) headquarters.

Many of the demonstrators, who voiced their disdain for the teaching of LGBTQ issues in schools, wore T-shirts with the slogan: “Leave our kids alone.” The same phrase has been used by others across the country who have protested Pride month activities in schools.

Authorities had to separate many of them when they started fighting those who supported the LGBTQ community.

GPD said they arrested two individuals on suspicion of obstructing officers and another one for unlawful use of pepper spray. Local TV reports also showed a man being taken away by police after lying down in the street and refusing to move.

No injuries were reported during the altercation.

The GUSD school board ultimately came to the decision late Tuesday night to designate June as “LGBTQ+ Pride month” for the fifth year in a row.

Both sides stood their ground during the school board meeting as LGBTQ proponents argued children who may be part of the community need to feel safe and included in classrooms. Meanwhile, opponents expressed their concerns that schools should not push “unnecessary” or “harmful” views on gender to children without parental consent.

There has also been a recent wave of GOP-led state legislatures passing or implementing laws that target the LGBTQ community, including Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The Hill has reached out to the Glendale Police Department for more information.

The Associated Press contributed.