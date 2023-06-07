trending:

FEMA to gift New York City with more than $104M for asylum-seekers: officials

by Lauren Sforza - 06/07/23 2:13 PM ET
Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) speaks to reporters alongside Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) speaks to reporters alongside Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) following a meeting to discuss the debit limit with President Biden, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

New York City is set to receive $104.6 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support the care of asylum seekers in the city. 

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) announced the additional funding in humanitarian aid in a joint statement on Wednesday. The leaders noted that this was the largest share of federal funding sent through the Shelter Services Program that was recently created.

“Today’s funds represent a strong step in the right direction — which better recognizes and rewards New York City’s unique challenge. There is more work ahead between both Houses of Congress that requires cooperation from and partnership with the GOP to produce the resources and policies our localities and state need to deal with this national issue,” the lawmakers wrote.

The lawmakers wrote that New York City is “disproportionally challenged by an influx of asylum seekers,” adding that all levels of government need to help address the issue. They said getting more funding for the program, creating quicker pathways to work authorization and expanding eligibility for Temporary Protective Status, especially for Venezuela, will help address the influx of migrants.

The New York Democratic leaders added that prior to this disbursement of funds, they worked with the Biden administration to secure $38.4 million for New York City to “aid those seeking refuge.”

The increase in migrants comes as some GOP governors have bused or flown thousands of migrants to Democratic-led cities in protest of immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. Mayor Eric Adams (D) floated the idea of housing migrants in private homes and houses of worship this week as the city continues to address the influx.

Adams said in a statement to The Hill that the city has already spent more than $1.2 billion to address the influx of migrants, but “it’s clear that without the efforts of our congressional leadership, New York City would not have received additional federal funding.”

“We look forward to continuing to work with our entire congressional delegation to bring more resources and support to New York City, as well as push the federal government to expedite work authorization for asylum seekers,” he added.

According to the mayor’s office, New York City continues to care for more than 46,000 asylum-seekers.

Updated at 3:23 pm ET.

