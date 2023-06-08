trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Maryland governor signs executive order protecting access to gender-affirming care

by Brooke Migdon - 06/08/23 2:53 PM ET
by Brooke Migdon - 06/08/23 2:53 PM ET
FILE – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore gives his first state of the state address, two weeks after being sworn as governor, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Moore and state lawmakers are scheduled to announce support Thursday, Feb. 9 for measures protecting abortion rights, including a state constitutional amendment that would enshrine it. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) has declared the state a sanctuary for gender-affirming health care, signing an executive order this week that protects individuals seeking, receiving or providing care from punishment based on another state’s laws.

Moore’s executive order, signed Tuesday at a Pride month celebration in Annapolis, prevents state agencies from complying with investigations or subpoenas issued by other state governments seeking information about an individual or entity “solely because” they have provided or received gender-affirming treatment in Maryland.

The order similarly protects individuals who have traveled to Maryland to obtain gender-affirming health care, as well as those who have sought out care in the state but have not yet received it. The order’s protections apply to medical professionals, transgender adults seeking care for themselves, and parents or legal guardians seeking care for their minor children.

“In the State of Maryland, nobody should have to justify their own humanity,” Moore said Tuesday in a news release. “This order is focused on ensuring Maryland is a safe place for gender affirming care, especially as other states take misguided and hateful steps to make gender affirming care cause for legal retribution.”

Twenty states have enacted laws or policies that heavily restrict or ban gender-affirming health care, including 17 that have done so this year, according to the Movement Advancement Project, which tracks legislation impacting the LGBTQ community. Most measures target care for transgender minors, but laws passed in states like Florida and Missouri also restrict access to care for some adults.

In five states — Alabama, Oklahoma, Idaho, North Dakota and Florida — providing gender-affirming health care to a minor is a felony crime, punishable by up to a decade in prison.

With Moore’s executive order, Maryland is the latest in a growing number of states to enact a “shield” law protecting access to transgender health care. At least 10 others — Connecticut, Massachusetts, California, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Colorado, Washington and Vermont, as well ass the District of Columbia — have taken similar steps to ensure gender-affirming health care remains legal.

Tags gender affirming care transgender health coverage transgender youth Wes Moore

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  2. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  3. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  4. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  5. Here’s what we know about the 7 counts Trump is facing in classified ...
  6. Dems accuse GOP’s FBI witness of lying to Congress, refer matter to Garland
  7. George Conway calls Trump indictment in documents case ‘absolutely historic’
  8. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  9. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  10. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  11. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  12. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  13. Why Chris Licht didn’t stand a chance
  14. Democrats call for DHS inspector general to resign over deleted text messages
  15. Trump admits on tape he didn’t declassify ‘secret information’: CNN
  16. What 2024 GOP candidates are saying about Trump’s indictment
  17. El Niño officially arrives early: What it means for 2023 weather
  18. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
Load more

Video

See all Video