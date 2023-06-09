trending:

State Watch

Texas developer linked to Ken Paxton impeachment arrested by FBI

by Julia Shapero - 06/09/23 8:10 AM ET
Nate Paul, a Texas real estate developer linked to state Attorney General Ken Paxton’s (R) impeachment, was arrested by the FBI on Thursday.

Paul was booked at the Travis County Jail for an “undetermined” felony charge and is being held for federal agents, jail records show.

The real estate developer was at the center of the allegations against Paxton, who was impeached by the Texas House in a 121-33 vote late last month. He has been suspended from office pending his trial in the state Senate.

Paxton faced 20 different charges of misconduct in office, including bribery, obstruction of justice, dereliction of duty, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust, among others. 

In regard to Paul, the Texas attorney general allegedly intervened in litigation for the developer’s benefit, provided him with access to nonpublic information, and received home renovations and had him employ a woman with whom Paxton was having an extramarital affair in exchange for “favorable legal assistance from, or specialized access to, the office of the attorney general.”

Most Popular

