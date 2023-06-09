Youngkin slams Trump indictment, argues it hurts trust in legal system

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) slammed the indictment against former President Trump that was released Friday, arguing it undermines faith in the country’s justice system.

Youngkin argued in a tweet that the charges demonstrate that two versions of a justice system exist in the country, with some prosecuted and others not.

“These charges are unprecedented, and it’s a sad day for our country, especially in light of what clearly appears to be a two-tiered justice system where some are selectively prosecuted, and others are not,” he said.

“Regardless of your party, this undermines faith in our judicial system at exactly the time when we should be working to restore that trust,” Youngkin continued.

FILE – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony at a grocery store June 21, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

He also drew a parallel between the charges facing Trump and Virginia parents, whom he said “know firsthand what it’s like to be targeted by politically motivated actions.”

Some Republicans have falsely claimed that the Justice Department (DOJ) is spying on parents appearing at school board meetings and has labeled parents protesting at these meetings as “domestic terrorists.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a memorandum in fall 2021 calling for FBI officials and federal prosecutors to engage with local law enforcement officials to set up lines of communication in response to an increase in threats against public school officials. Garland called for the officials to focus on violence, threats and forms of harassment but not parents complaining about school policies, as some Republicans have claimed.

Youngkin is the latest to join many Republicans defending Trump after he was indicted over the classified and sensitive documents that were taken from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago property after his presidency ended.

Several of Trump’s competitors for GOP nomination for president in 2024 have defended him in attacking the Justice Department as politically motivated and part of a “weaponization” of federal law enforcement.

Exceptions have included former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who has called on Trump to drop out of the race, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who called for hearing the facts from the indictment before making a judgement.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) also denounced the indictment, saying it would “disrupt the nation” and shows the DOJ is not pursuing “equal justice.”

Youngkin has hinted he might join the race for president in 2024 and is reportedly considering a run after having previously decided against a race.