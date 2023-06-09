trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Youngkin slams Trump indictment, argues it hurts trust in legal system

by Jared Gans - 06/09/23 7:44 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 06/09/23 7:44 PM ET

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) slammed the indictment against former President Trump that was released Friday, arguing it undermines faith in the country’s justice system. 

Youngkin argued in a tweet that the charges demonstrate that two versions of a justice system exist in the country, with some prosecuted and others not. 

“These charges are unprecedented, and it’s a sad day for our country, especially in light of what clearly appears to be a two-tiered justice system where some are selectively prosecuted, and others are not,” he said. 

“Regardless of your party, this undermines faith in our judicial system at exactly the time when we should be working to restore that trust,” Youngkin continued. 

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony at a grocery store June 21, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Youngkin is set to issue a third round of endorsements in Virginia legislative races, backing 19 more Republican candidates, including six who are in contested primaries. Among those set to receive the governor’s backing Thursday, May 18, 2023 are Emily Brewer and Tara Durant, both members of the House of Delegates facing spirited challenges for the GOP nomination in state Senate races.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

FILE – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony at a grocery store June 21, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

He also drew a parallel between the charges facing Trump and Virginia parents, whom he said “know firsthand what it’s like to be targeted by politically motivated actions.” 

Some Republicans have falsely claimed that the Justice Department (DOJ) is spying on parents appearing at school board meetings and has labeled parents protesting at these meetings as “domestic terrorists.” 

Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a memorandum in fall 2021 calling for FBI officials and federal prosecutors to engage with local law enforcement officials to set up lines of communication in response to an increase in threats against public school officials. Garland called for the officials to focus on violence, threats and forms of harassment but not parents complaining about school policies, as some Republicans have claimed. 

Youngkin is the latest to join many Republicans defending Trump after he was indicted over the classified and sensitive documents that were taken from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago property after his presidency ended. 

Several of Trump’s competitors for GOP nomination for president in 2024 have defended him in attacking the Justice Department as politically motivated and part of a “weaponization” of federal law enforcement. 

Exceptions have included former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who has called on Trump to drop out of the race, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who called for hearing the facts from the indictment before making a judgement. 

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) also denounced the indictment, saying it would “disrupt the nation” and shows the DOJ is not pursuing “equal justice.” 

Youngkin has hinted he might join the race for president in 2024 and is reportedly considering a run after having previously decided against a race.

Tags Chris Christie classified documents Donald Trump Glenn Youngkin indictment Justice Department justice system Mar-a-Lago

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  2. Five takeaways on the Trump indictment
  3. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  4. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  5. Trump rages on social media after 37-count indictment unsealed
  6. Trump indicted on 37 counts in Mar-a-Lago case
  7. McCarthy says Trump indictment will ‘disrupt the nation’
  8. Five major revelations from Trump’s federal indictment
  9. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  10. Jack Smith highlights ‘the scope and the gravity’ of charges against Trump
  11. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  12. Watch live: Special counsel in Trump documents case delivers first remarks
  13. Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon assigned to his documents case
  14. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  15. READ: Trump indictment in classified documents case
  16. Murkowski: charges against Trump “quite serious and cannot be casually ...
  17. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  18. Hillary Clinton responds to Trump indictment with ‘But Her Emails’ merch ...
Load more

Video

See all Video