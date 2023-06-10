trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

9 injured in San Francisco shooting

by Jared Gans - 06/10/23 8:09 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 06/10/23 8:09 AM ET

Nine people were injured in a shooting in San Francisco on Friday night. Police say all are expected to survive. 

The San Francisco Police Department tweeted that the public should avoid the area while they investigate the shooting. The department said the shooting appeared to be targeted and isolated, and no known threat to the public existed. 

The Bay Area-based NBC affiliate KNTV reported that a legislative aide to a city supervisor said at least five people had been taken to a hospital, and that one was in surgery. Officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene, according to the outlet. 

CNN reported that an officer said “some sort of block party” appeared to have been happening at the time of the shooting. 

The shooting occurred in the city’s Mission District, a neighborhood filled with many restaurants and shops. 

The Hill has reached out to the police department for additional information.

Tags Mission District San Francisco San Francisco Police Department shooting

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  2. Judge’s decision that compelled Pence to testify in Jan. 6 probe unsealed
  3. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  4. Surprise Supreme Court decision gives boost to Democratic hopes
  5. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  6. Five major revelations from Trump’s federal indictment
  7. Trump faces biggest challenge yet to ‘Teflon Don’ persona
  8. MSNBC hosts laugh during Maddow’s ‘dramatic reading’ of Trump indictment
  9. Five takeaways on the Trump indictment
  10. Arizona governor vetoes transgender bathroom bill, condemns it as ...
  11. Trump shakes up legal team in documents case after indictment
  12. Trump rages on social media after 37-count indictment unsealed
  13. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  14. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  15. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  16. READ: Trump indictment in classified documents case
  17. George Conway calls Trump indictment in documents case ‘absolutely historic’
  18. Trump indicted on 37 counts in Mar-a-Lago case
Load more

Video

See all Video