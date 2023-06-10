9 injured in San Francisco shooting

Nine people were injured in a shooting in San Francisco on Friday night. Police say all are expected to survive.

The San Francisco Police Department tweeted that the public should avoid the area while they investigate the shooting. The department said the shooting appeared to be targeted and isolated, and no known threat to the public existed.

The Bay Area-based NBC affiliate KNTV reported that a legislative aide to a city supervisor said at least five people had been taken to a hospital, and that one was in surgery. Officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene, according to the outlet.

CNN reported that an officer said “some sort of block party” appeared to have been happening at the time of the shooting.

The shooting occurred in the city’s Mission District, a neighborhood filled with many restaurants and shops.

The Hill has reached out to the police department for additional information.