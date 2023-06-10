trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

North Carolina GOP votes to censure Sen. Thom Tillis for straying from party platform

by Julia Shapero - 06/10/23 6:54 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/10/23 6:54 PM ET

The North Carolina Republican Party voted on Saturday to censure Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) for policy decisions they said do not align with the party, according to The Associated Press.

Tillis, who previously served as Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, has drawn the ire of fellow conservatives in the Tar Heel State over his work on the Respect for Marriage Act last year. He helped negotiate the legislation, which recognized same-sex and interracial marriages under federal law.

He described the legislation at the time as “a good compromise that provides permanent certainty for same-sex couples while ensuring robust protections for churches and religious organizations.”

Tillis has also faced pushback over his stance on immigration and gun violence, after he initially opposed former President Trump’s plan to use military funds to build a border wall and supported funding for laws that allow law enforcement to temporarily take away guns from high-risk individuals, the AP reported.   

Daniel Keylin, a spokesperson for Tillis, responded to the state party’s censure vote on Saturday, saying that the senator “keeps his promises and delivers results.”

“He will never apologize for his work passing the largest tax cut in history, introducing legislation to secure the border and end sanctuary cities, delivering desperately-needed funding to strengthen school safety, and protecting the rights of churches to worship freely based on their belief in traditional marriage,” Keylin said in a statement to The Hill.

The vote took place behind closed doors at the state party’s annual convention on Saturday, where former President Trump is set to speak later in the day. Former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also spoke.

Tags censure North Carolina North Carolina Republican Party Respect for Marriage Act Thom Tillis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  2. Trump says indictment is only driving poll numbers up in Georgia speech
  3. Christie: Details of Trump indictment ‘devastating’
  4. Sununu blasts 2024 GOP candidates over response to Trump indictment
  5. Pence calls for Garland to publicly justify Trump indictment
  6. National Review editorial board: Impossible to read Trump indictment and ‘not ...
  7. Claims that UFO information was inappropriately withheld from Congress deemed ...
  8. Casey DeSantis set to play central role in husband’s 2024 campaign
  9. Judge’s decision that compelled Pence to testify in Jan. 6 probe unsealed
  10. Surprise Supreme Court decision gives boost to Democratic hopes
  11. MSNBC hosts laugh during Maddow’s ‘dramatic reading’ of Trump indictment
  12. North Carolina GOP votes to censure Sen. Thom Tillis for straying from party ...
  13. Arizona governor vetoes transgender bathroom bill, condemns it as ...
  14. Three ways the indictment of Donald Trump hurts America
  15. George Conway calls Trump indictment in documents case ‘absolutely historic’
  16. Watch live: Trump addresses North Carolina GOP convention
  17. Brittney Griner, Mercury teammates confronted at airport by ...
  18. Trump indicted on 37 counts in Mar-a-Lago case
Load more

Video

See all Video